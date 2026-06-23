LDWF Agents Cite Subjects for Shocking Fish in Caldwell Parish

Baton Rouge, Jun 23, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged fishing violations in Caldwell Parish on June 14.

Agents cited Chase Faughn, 36, of Rayville, and Kassey Mauldin, 34, of Columbia, for taking fish illegally.

Agents were on patrol in the Beouf River around 10:30 a.m. when they observed Faughn and Mauldin in a vessel with Faughn holding a bow fishing bow and arrow and Mauldin holding a shocking device.

Agents made contact with the subjects and found them in possession of one flathead catfish. Agents seized the electric fish shocking device, the fishing bow and arrow and the catfish, which was released back into the water.

Taking fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in this case are Senior Agent Logan Laffoon, Senior Agent Andrew Lemoine and Sgt. Cole Cupit.