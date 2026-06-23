Agents Cite Slidell Man for Selling Fish Illegally

Baton Rouge, Jun 23, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for an allegedly selling fish illegally on May 30 in St. Tammany Parish.

Agents cited Markeegan J. Gray, 22, of Slidell, for selling fish caught recreationally.

Agents received a complaint regarding a subject offering fried fish plates from a residence in Slidell. Agents began investigating the subject and found that he offered fish fry plates for $15 on social media on May 30.

Sgt. Michael Marques went to Gray’s residence and he admitted to catching the fish being offered for sale at the fish fry about two weeks beforehand in Lake Pontchartrain. Sgt. Marques issued Gray the citation and seized 104 speckled trout filets and donated them to a local charity.

Selling fish caught recreationally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Gray will also be assessed with civil restitution totaling $1,625 for the speckled trout that he was selling illegally.