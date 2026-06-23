New $2.1B Highmark Stadium Completed

Gilbane-Turner Principal-in-Charge and Gilbane Building SVP John LaRow said, “Today represents the culmination of millions of hours of work from local and diverse businesses and skilled tradespeople who rolled up their sleeves to build the new home of the Buffalo Bills. Together, they created a testament to the hardworking spirit of Western New York and a place that will strengthen the region and create lasting community impact. Highmark Stadium belongs to the entire region, and we are so proud to have worked alongside the Bills, the Hochul administration and New York State, and Erie County to help deliver this remarkable new complex. We cannot wait for fans to enjoy their new home this year and for decades to come.”

Gilbane-Turner Principal-in-Charge and Turner Construction Company Vice President Carl Stewart said, “Delivering a stadium of this scale and significance required extraordinary collaboration, innovation, and commitment from thousands of people over several years. From the earliest planning stages through construction, our team worked alongside the Buffalo Bills, Gilbane, New York State, Erie County, trade partners, and the local community to create a world-class venue that reflects the passion of Bills fans and the strength of Western New York. We are honored to have helped build a stadium that will stand as a symbol of what can be achieved through partnership, craftsmanship, and a shared commitment to the region.”

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kim Ridley said, “From day one, our approach to the new Bills stadium wasn’t about checking a box; it was about being intentional, proactive, and deeply collaborative. True inclusion can’t be designed in a vacuum. By actively engaging local disability community members and listening to their feedback, we were able to shape a venue that reflects real lived experiences. This achievement, led by Governor Hochul's deep commitment to accessibility and inclusion as a whole, is a direct result of our close partnership with the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities and the dedication of my team at the Office of the Chief Disability Officer. Together, we haven’t just ensured the new stadium complies with regulations, we’ve helped build a community space where every single fan truly belongs.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Today we celebrate more than a new stadium — we celebrate the workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses that helped build it. From the beginning, I pushed to ensure minority- and women-owned businesses had a meaningful opportunity to participate in this once-in-a-generation project, and I am proud that those efforts resulted in the highest MWBE participation of any public-private partnership project in Western New York history. The economic impact of this investment will be felt for decades to come, and its legacy will be measured not only by what was built, but by the local businesses that grew and succeeded because they had a chance to be part of it.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “The completion of the new Highmark Stadium is a proud day for Western New York. This project represents years of hard work by thousands of skilled workers and a major investment in our region's future while ensuring the Buffalo Bills remain where they belong for decades to come. The Bills are more than a football team, they are part of the identity of Western New York, bringing people together and showcasing the pride and resilience of our community on a national stage. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, Terry and Kim Pegula, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, organized labor, and all those whose partnership and dedication helped make this day possible. This stadium was built by Western New Yorkers, for Western New Yorkers. Go Bills.”

State Senator Patrick Gallivan said, “The new Highmark Stadium is spectacular inside and out and something that Bills fans and residents of Western New York can take immense pride in. I congratulate everyone involved in making this state-of-the-art facility a reality, including the thousands of workers who kept the project on schedule. The stadium will serve as the home of the Bills for decades to come and will generate revenue that far exceeds the investment made by taxpayers. Kickoff cannot come soon enough. Go Bills.”

Representative Timothy Kennedy said, “The Buffalo Bills embody the heart and soul of our community, and with today’s ribbon cutting, they will remain so for generations to come,” said Congressman Tim Kennedy. “This stadium is the largest construction project in Western New York history and is a testament to what we can accomplish when skilled workers, local leaders, and every level of government come together with a shared goal. The results are nothing less than inspiring. I was proud to help secure the necessary state funding for this project, and I can’t wait to root on Josh Allen and the Bills this season.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Today we celebrate a new era of Buffalo Bills football with the completion of the new Highmark Stadium. The completion of this project is a triumph for labor- approximately 6,000 workers and 5 million labor hours helped get the stadium over the finish line. Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise has exceeded state participation goals. There are many more wins when it comes to the new Highmark Stadium, and we hope this leads to the ultimate victory for our Bills. But right now, let us celebrate this momentous achievement and thank everyone involved for making this a reality ahead of the 2026 National Football League season.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “This is a truly historic day for the Western New York community and the entire State of New York. As we cut the ribbon on the new home of the Buffalo Bills, we salute government partners from local, county, and state levels who cleared the way for this milestone. We also celebrate this remarkable building and the culmination of the largest construction project in WNY history thanks to the dedicated work from our brothers and sisters in organized labor. I know I join Bills fans everywhere in eager anticipation of the first kickoff in this new stadium.”

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “This stadium belongs to Western New York. It's the result of nearly 6,000 workers putting in five million hours, local businesses helping make this development possible every step of the way, and a community that has supported the Bills through every season. Today is proof that when we invest in our people and our region, we can build something that will make Buffalo proud for generations.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “The completion of the new Highmark Stadium is a proud moment for Western New York and a testament to what can be accomplished when labor, business, government, and community partners work together toward a shared goal. This project not only secures the Buffalo Bills' future in our region for decades to come, but it also created thousands of family-sustaining union jobs, generated opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses, and delivered lasting economic benefits that will strengthen our community well beyond game day. For generations, the Bills have been woven into the fabric of Western New York. This stadium honors that legacy while positioning our region for continued growth and investment.”

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, “This partnership wasn't just about keeping our beloved Bills in Buffalo; it is about job creation, business and economic development, and tourism revenue, as well. Our investment in a state-of-the-art stadium will serve a signal to everyone who tunes into a football game: Western New York has top-tier union workers, an unwavering pride of place, and a sense of community that is never more fully on display than during a season of Buffalo Bills football. I thank all who worked to make this happen — including, of course, the skilled builders of the construction trades — and look forward to enjoying a game at the new Highmark Stadium.”

New York State Building and Construction Trades Council President Gary LaBarbera said, "The completion of the brand-new Highmark Stadium is not only a major milestone for the Buffalo Bills, but also the Upstate communities that will continue to benefit from the economic stimulus this monumental construction project generates. For the thousands of tradespeople who contributed to its construction, this new state-of-the-art stadium is a testament to their craftsmanship, the power and efficiency of union labor, and the pathway to the middle class that this union project created for them and their families. We are proud of the role our members played in making this critical moment for Western New York and one of our state's beloved sports franchises possible. And like many football fans throughout the state, we look forward to seeing Highmark Stadium host its first piece of action this coming August."

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “The completion of the new Highmark Stadium is an important milestone for Western New York, and of course, Bills fans. Throughout construction, this project created thousands of jobs and generated opportunities for local businesses, contractors, and workers across our region. As the stadium opens, we look forward to the economic activity, tourism, and major events it will attract while ensuring the Bills remain part of our community for decades to come. Bills fans have waited a long time for this day, and I’m excited to see the next generation of memories made here.”

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.