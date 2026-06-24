Framewerx Launches Neuralwerx, AI-Powered IT Help Desk and Security Platform for Managed Services Providers

Neuralwerx is built around compliance, safety, and a human-ready process, so if the AI ever needs to hand off, our team can step in without missing a beat.” — Dan Reid, CEO for Framewerx

VANCOUVER, B.C,, CANADA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framewerx, a leading IT consulting and managed services provider, today announced the launch of Neuralwerx, an AI-powered IT help desk and security platform designed to help businesses streamline support, accelerate ticket resolution, and strengthen cybersecurity. Developed by Framewerx, the platform enables organizations to reduce IT support costs and improve service quality through intelligent automation and proactive threat management.

Neuralwerx combines AI-driven service desk capabilities with a comprehensive security stack to deliver a more efficient, predictable, and scalable support model for businesses of all sizes. Since January 2026, the platform has resolved customer-facing tickets with a median first response time of 3.6 minutes and a median resolution time of 6 minutes.

Framewerx created the platform in response to a growing gap in the market with many smaller and mid-sized organizations still struggling to access enterprise-grade IT support, cybersecurity, and automation at a price point that makes sense for their business. Neuralwerx is designed to change that by making high-quality managed services more accessible, while helping internal teams focus on higher-value work instead of repetitive support tasks.

“We developed Neuralwerx as an internal solution. It was validated across our customer base, and is now delivering results at scale for organizations with 92% of tickets resolved within 15 minutes and 71% initiated instantly without human queue delays with resolution beginning at machine speed,” said Dan Reid, CEO for Framewerx. “Neuralwerx is built around compliance, safety, and a human-ready process, so if the AI ever needs to hand off, our team can step in without missing a beat”.

Since its internal rollout, Neuralwerx has actively supported nearly 2,000 endpoints and resolved more than 1,000 tickets this year, with AI handling more than 50% of reactive end-user issues without human intervention. In many cases, the platform can resolve routine service desk requests directly; when escalation is needed, it provides technicians with context, conversation history, and recommended next steps to accelerate resolution.

Neuralwerx is offered as part of a broader managed services approach that includes security controls, AI governance, and service desk automation. The platform is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including endpoint support, IT help desk, compliance workflows, infrastructure management, and secure AI adoption.

Neuralwerx is available now, for more information visit: https://neuralwerx.ca/.

About Framewerx

Framewerx is an IT consulting and managed services provider that helps businesses make technology work for them, not against them. With a focus on proactive support, cloud hosting, and enterprise-level expertise for small and mid-sized organizations, Framewerx delivers practical solutions that improve performance, strengthen reliability, and keep businesses moving forward. For more information: https://www.framewerx.ca/.

About Neuralwerx

Neuralwerx is an AI-powered managed services platform that helps businesses reduce support costs, improve response times, and strengthen security through smarter automation. Built and refined in live operational environments, Neuralwerx combines intelligent service desk capabilities with a practical, scalable approach to IT support, helping organizations resolve issues faster and keep teams focused on higher-value work. For more information: https://neuralwerx.ca/

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