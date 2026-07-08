Former Citi Global Wealth Executive Edward Karan Launches Aspire Wealth Advisory Group with Over $100 Million in AUM

Aspire delivers boutique, institutional-caliber advice for high-net-worth clients with domestic, cross-border, and multi-generational planning needs

Reaching our initial growth targets confirms the demand for a more personalized, institutional-caliber approach to wealth management,” — Edward Karan, founder and CEO of Aspire

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Wealth Advisory Group, a boutique registered investment adviser, today announced its official public launch with over $100 million in assets under management, reflecting early demand for its personalized, institutional-caliber approach to wealth management.

The firm’s founder, Edward Karan, is a veteran of more than 30 years advising institutions, executive teams, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Institutional Sales at Citi Global Wealth at Work. Edward launched Aspire to meet a need in the marketplace – delivering institutional-grade investment guidance, expertise, and comprehensive solutions to a broader set of wealth creators and high-income professionals. Historically, these solutions have been accessible only to ultra-high-net-worth families and large institutions.

“Reaching our initial growth targets confirms the demand for a more personalized, institutional-caliber approach to wealth management,” said Edward Karan, founder and CEO of Aspire. “Families are looking for a strategic partner who can help coordinate the different parts of their financial lives, and we are excited to continue expanding our impact as we help clients build, preserve, and transfer wealth with confidence.”

Aspire’s distinctive model centers on serving as a family's personal CFO, helping clients coordinate investments, tax planning, estate considerations, cash flow, and broader financial decision-making. Aspire also works with Obsidian CIO to supplement its boutique advisory model with outsourced institutional investment management, manager due diligence, and operational infrastructure, including capabilities used in advising multi-generational family capital. While many firms focus on ultra-high-net-worth households, Aspire is finding a niche serving clients who may fall below traditional ultra-high-net-worth thresholds but still require sophisticated guidance and a highly personalized experience.

“Having managed Edward at Citi, it is incredibly rewarding to watch his vision scale into a business that has flourished so quickly. I am proud to advise Aspire and support the firm’s continued growth,” said Naz Vahid*, co-chair and president, Oxford Strategic Legal Advisors, and a member of Aspire’s advisory board.

As Aspire looks ahead, the firm plans to deepen its advisory capabilities, expand its work with individuals and families managing domestic and cross-border complexity, and continue investing in the technology and specialized partnerships required to deliver institutional-caliber advice with highly personal client experiences.

About Aspire Wealth Advisory Group

Aspire Wealth Advisory Group is an independent registered investment advisory firm that provides integrated investment management and financial planning to high-net-worth individuals and families with complex domestic and cross-border financial needs. Led by Edward S. Karan, CFA, CFP®, Aspire combines the attentiveness of a boutique firm with the institutional rigor learned over a 30-year career spanning private banking, asset management, investment banking and consulting. The firm serves clients who value discretion, continuity, and clear guidance as they work to build, preserve, and transfer wealth.

*Naz Vahid is not a client of Aspire Wealth Management and has not been paid for her endorsement. She is an uncompensated member of the firm’s Advisory Board.

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