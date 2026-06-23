Paul Jacobs Appointed as State Senator for Illinois’ 59th Senate District

Paul Jacobs has been appointed as the new State Senator for Illinois’ 59th Senate District, bringing decades of public service, military experience, and small business leadership to the Illinois Senate.

Jacobs, a United States Navy veteran, longtime Southern Illinois optometrist, small business owner, and former state representative, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former State Senator Dale Fowler. He has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2020.

“It is an honor to be selected to continue serving the families and businesses of Southern Illinois in this expanded capacity,” said Senator Jacobs. “Being a voice for the hardworking people of this region, promoting fiscal responsibility and advancing ethical reform are responsibilities I take seriously. I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for the entire 59th Senate District.”

Jacobs has deep roots in Southern Illinois. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971 and has practiced optometry in the region for the past 47 years. He and his wife, Rhoda, also opened Von Jakob Vineyard in Alto Pass 27 years ago.

Jacobs assumes his new role immediately.