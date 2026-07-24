House Special Investigating Committee Sets Hearing Following Ammons Indictment

The Illinois House Special Investigating Committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing on August 6 following the federal indictment of Democratic State Representative Carol Ammons.

Ammons faces 10 federal felony charges, including wire fraud, making false statements to federal investigators, and obstruction of justice. The charges stem from allegations that she participated in a scheme involving campaign funds and state grants.

As of July 23, Ammons remained in office and was still listed as a Democratic member of the Illinois House representing the 103rd District.

Senate Republicans say every Illinoisan should be able to expect honesty, integrity, and accountability from those elected to serve them and that Illinois cannot continue to accept ethics scandals as business as usual.

For years, Senate Republicans have pushed for stronger ethics laws aimed at addressing corruption and misconduct in state government. Those efforts have included proposals to strengthen bribery laws, close ethics loopholes, expand anti-corruption investigations, increase transparency, and prevent conflicts of interest.