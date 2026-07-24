Legislative Ethics Commission to Release Report in Former Democratic Lawmaker Investigation

On July 23, the bipartisan and bicameral Legislative Ethics Commission voted unanimously to release its report regarding a complaint filed against former Democratic State Representative Harry Benton. The Legislative Ethics Commission consists of eight legislators, with two members each appointed by the President and Minority Leader of the Senate and the Speaker and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Before the report is made public, state law requires both the complainant and the respondent to have an opportunity to review the report, suggest redactions to protect privacy, and submit written responses. The Commission expects that process to be completed and the report to be published by the end of July.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly called for stronger ethics laws that increase transparency, strengthen the independence of ethics investigations, and restore public confidence in state government.

Illinoisans deserve a government they can trust, and the forthcoming report is another reminder that Illinois must continue working to improve its ethics laws. Senate Republicans remain committed to advancing reforms that promote accountability, strengthen public trust, and ensure all public officials are held to the highest ethical standards.