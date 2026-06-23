Revised Senior Driving Law Among New Laws Taking Effect July 1

While most new laws in Illinois take effect on January 1, some measures are scheduled to align with the start of the state’s fiscal year on July 1.

Among the new laws taking effect is House Bill 1226, a long-overdue measure aimed at ending an unfair and discriminatory requirement placed on senior drivers.

Under current law, Illinois drivers aged 79 and older are required to take a behind-the-wheel driving test when renewing their driver’s license. House Bill 1226 raises that age threshold to 87, ensuring that older drivers are not automatically subjected to additional testing based solely on age.

Senate Republicans have long argued that age alone should not determine whether a driver is required to take an additional road test. Instead, the focus should be on a person’s actual ability to safely operate a vehicle.

The new law also creates a process allowing immediate family members to request that the Secretary of State’s Office review a driver if they have observed cognitive or medical concerns that could affect the person’s ability to drive safely, regardless of age. If a report is found credible, the driver may be required to complete written, vision, and behind-the-wheel testing to maintain their license.

House Bill 1226 was signed into law on August 15, 2025, and will officially take effect on July 1, 2026.