DIAMOND Successfully Completes First Reporting Period

DIAMOND Project Marks Major Milestone: First Review Period Successfully Completed with Over 1,500 Participants Surveyed

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DIAMOND consortium is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its first official reporting period. Following the 15 months of intensive research and technical development, the project has transitioned from strategic groundwork to tangible results, providing new insights into the employability of vulnerable individuals across Europe.Funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme, DIAMOND is building a data-driven ecosystem to bridge the gap between individual potential and the evolving labour market.Turning Data into Empowerment: The ᴱGROW IndexThe first reporting period focused heavily on the development of the Employability Growth Index (ᴱGROW) - https://diamond-empower.eu/e-grow-index/ . Unlike traditional assessment tools, ᴱGROW is a human-centric taxonomy that measures both "Empowerment Capabilities" (such as self-efficacy and learning styles) and "Transformative Capabilities" (proficiency in digital and green skills).Key achievements in this period include:-Large-Scale Data Collection: The consortium has successfully conducted extensive cross-country surveys, reaching a significant number of participants across Europe. This data has already provided the first empirical insights into knowledge gaps regarding the green and digital transitions.-Validation of the ᴱGROW Index: Initial research has confirmed the ᴱGROW Index’s potential to accurately predict and explain an individual’s employability potential.-Scientific Framework: A systematic literature review was completed, identifying eight core dimensions of employability, including Social Skills, Emotional Intelligence, and Adaptability.Building the Digital Hub: The MOVEᴱ PlatformA significant technical milestone was reached with the creation of the MOVEᴱ (Modular and Versatile Platform for Engagement and Employability) prototype. MOVEᴱ serves as the project’s multi-sided ecosystem where AI-supported recommendations will match users with tailored upskilling programmes (micro-credentials) based on their unique ᴱGROW profile. The underlying learning platform and data pool are now established, setting the stage for future pilot implementations.Strategic Groundwork for Economic ImpactWhile the first phase focused on tool development, DIAMOND has also laid the foundation for future econometric cost-benefit analyses. This will eventually allow the project to demonstrate the micro- and macro-economic effects of re-skilling programmes, providing policymakers with a unique stochastic life-cycle model for social inclusion.Alignment with Global GoalsDIAMOND’s progress directly contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically:- SDG 4 (Quality Education): By providing accessible micro-credentials https://globalgoals.org/goals/4-quality-education/ - SDG 5 (Gender Equality): Ensuring inclusive access to career growth https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal5 - SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth): Strengthening economic resilience through improved skills strategies https://globalgoals.org/goals/8-decent-work-and-economic-growth/ Future OutlookAs the project moves into its second reporting period, the focus will shift toward active Social Innovation Experiments. This will involve deeper collaboration with grassroots organizations to test re-skilling programmes in real-world environments. While the early stages focused on awareness and framework building, the next phase will prioritize the uptake of these validated results to influence European labour market policies.About DIAMOND:DIAMOND is a European Research Executive Agency (REA)-funded project that aims to empower vulnerable individuals and promote social inclusion. The project is led by Aarhus University and involves a consortium of partners from across Europe.Funding Agency: European Research Executive Agency (REA) - https://rea.ec.europa.eu/index_en For more information, visit: https://diamond-empower.eu/ Email us at empower@diamond-empower.euProject: 101178081 — DIAMOND — HORIZON-CL2-2024-TRANSFORMATIONS-01Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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