Financial examiners protect Texas insurance consumers

For nearly two decades, TDI Financial Regulation Division examiners Jacqueline Yarbrough- Whelpley and Claudia Martinez have dedicated their careers to one mission: protecting Texans by making sure insurance companies are financially sound and following state laws.

“It’s rewarding to know that you’re playing a vital role in protecting consumers by making sure insurance companies are financially stable,” said Senior Financial Solvency Examiner Claudia, who recently celebrated her 18-year anniversary with TDI.

Jacqueline, the assistant chief examiner and field manager for the Austin region, has been with TDI for 20 years. Together, they take deep pride in knowing their work safeguards Texans when they need it most.

A statewide effort with a far-reaching impact

The Financial Regulation Division has teams in Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Each year, the teams conduct financial examinations of Texas-based insurance companies to make sure they’re complying with state laws and honoring their policy commitments. They review all types of insurers — auto, health, home, life, and more.

These examinations are detailed and rigorous. Part of the work involves analyzing balance sheets and financial records to confirm companies have the resources to pay claims. But the review goes far beyond the numbers. Examiners interview management, evaluate cybersecurity practices, and assess internal controls and compliance systems.

This level of scrutiny calls for a cross functional team of experts — analysts, actuaries, financial examiners, and support staff all play a role.

“One of the highlights of my job is the opportunity to work alongside and be mentored by exceptional people every day,” Jacqueline said. “You can sense their dedication.”

A career built on curiosity and service

Jacqueline first became interested in financial examination after an auditing professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio shared stories from the field. When she later saw a TDI job posting that called for auditing and aligned with her interest in public service, she applied — and never looked back.

Established insurance companies are generally examined once every five years, and newly licensed companies undergo more frequent reviews – typically getting three reviews in the first years.

And while a company may be domiciled, or officially based in Texas, its records can be located anywhere in the country. That means travel is often part of the job. Claudia has completed assignments in Boston, New York, Miami, Phoenix, and even Nashville.

Representing TDI with pride

One of Jacqueline’s favorite parts of the job is meeting company staff in person at the start of a new financial examination. She knows that sometimes her team is the only face of TDI they will ever meet in person.

“They’ll often use that opportunity to ask lots of questions about TDI,” she said, adding “most insurance companies really want to do the right thing.”

When issues do arise, they’re usually unintentional — compliance gaps or internal controls that need strengthening. The goal is always the same: help companies meet the standards that protect Texans.

A culture of learning and purpose

The Financial Regulation Division sets high expectations and fosters a culture of continuous learning. The work can be challenging, but the support of a talented team keeps Jacqueline and Claudia motivated and growing.

At the end of the day, both women take pride in knowing their efforts uphold TDI’s mission of protecting Texans by fairly and diligently regulating the insurance industry.

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