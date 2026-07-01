TDI’s Spanish-language spokesperson wins statewide award

Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Spanish-language spokesperson and translator Lorna Camacho won the Outstanding Women in Texas Government’s Rising Star award for making insurance information accessible to Hispanic communities across the state.

The Governor’s Commission for Women’s biennial awards “honor women in state service who are helping to shape the future of Texas by contributing their notable talents and skills.”

Since joining TDI in 2022, Camacho has built the Spanish-language communications program from the ground up.

Camacho’s efforts translating consumer content into Spanish and creating a central hub for Spanish resources have resulted in more than one million pageviews.

“Through vision, dedication, and innovation, Lorna has transformed how TDI serves Spanish-speaking Texans. Her work has increased accessibility, strengthened trust, and created a model of effective and engaging communication,” said Texas Insurance Commissioner Amanda Crawford.

Camacho shares helpful insurance tips with audiences statewide through media interviews with major Spanish-language networks and her video series “Un Minuto de Seguro” (One Minute of Insurance) offers brief insurance tips.