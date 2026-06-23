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Independence Day 2026

Independence Day

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CLOSURE – INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY

The Grant County Administrative Offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Regular business hours will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.

For questions pertaining to County roads or law enforcement, Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority is available by telephone (575) 388-8840

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Independence Day 2026

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