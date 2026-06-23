Independence Day 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CLOSURE – INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY
The Grant County Administrative Offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Regular business hours will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.
For questions pertaining to County roads or law enforcement, Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority is available by telephone (575) 388-8840
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