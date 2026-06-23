South Florida Seawall: When a Repair Triggers a Mandatory Code Upgrade

What separates a seawall repair from a replacement in 2026 — and the 50% rule that can turn a repair into a mandatory elevation.

In Broward and Fort Lauderdale, a seawall 'repair' that touches more than half the wall legally requires the whole structure raised to current elevation.” — Alex Ray, South Florida Seawall

POMPANO BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Seawall, a licensed marine construction company serving Palm Beach and Broward counties, today published guidance to help waterfront owners decide between seawall repair and replacement — and to flag a code provision many owners do not know exists: a repair that crosses a defined threshold can legally require the entire seawall to be brought up to current elevation standards.

Why the decision is no longer just about budget

Under Broward County Policy 2.21.7 and Chapter 39, Article XXV, both new and substantially repaired seawalls must meet the regional minimum — 4.0 feet NAVD88 by January 1, 2035, and 5.0 feet NAVD88 by 2050. Fort Lauderdale requires 5.0 feet NAVD88 now. A "substantial repair" is any work affecting more than 50 percent of the wall's length, or any change in elevation along more than half of it. Once a repair crosses that line, it is no longer treated as a repair: the wall must be brought to the applicable NAVD88 elevation, which for an under-height wall means raising or replacing it rather than patching. A citation triggers the same obligation, with 365 days to design, permit, and build. Palm Beach County is a patchwork — Delray Beach requires 4.2 feet NAVD88 for new construction, others vary — so the trigger must be confirmed property by property.

When repair is the right call

Repair is often right when damage is isolated and the structure is sound: cap cracking, a spalled panel, surface scaling, or early soil voids fixable with polyurethane injection. Three failure modes signal a wall is past repair. Tieback corrosion: the steel anchor rods sit in saltwater-saturated soil, last 20 to 30 years, and pull the wall waterward when they fail. Toe scour: current and prop wash strip sediment from the base until the footing loses support and the bottom pivots forward. Cap or panel separation and through-cracking: the structural section itself, not just the surface, is gone. When two or more appear along a meaningful length, replacement is usually the sounder call.

The 2026 cost crossover

In today's South Florida market, targeted repairs run roughly $100 to $600 per linear foot by failure mode, while full replacement to code commonly runs $1,500 to $3,500 per linear foot once FDEP and, where applicable, Army Corps permitting, water depth, soil, and access are factored in; deep water, oceanfront exposure, and barge access sit at the top. The decision turns on two numbers. The ratio: when repair approaches half the cost of replacement, replacement is usually the better capital decision, because each repair degrades the adjacent structure and a patched wall rarely outlasts 15 years, versus 30 to 50 for an engineered replacement. The calendar: local review takes weeks, but an FDEP Joint Coastal or Environmental Resource Permit can take six to twelve months — reason enough to decide early rather than under a citation clock.

What the evaluation determines

South Florida Seawall's repair-or-replacement evaluation puts a number and a code status on the decision: condition of cap, panels, tiebacks, and toe; an approximate elevation reading against the applicable NAVD88 minimum; whether the needed scope crosses the substantial-repair threshold; a side-by-side repair-versus-replacement cost range; and the permitting path. It is provided at no cost and no obligation, and for HOAs and condominium boards it also covers reserve-study and phased-budgeting implications. It is available across Palm Beach and Broward counties, from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale.

About South Florida Seawall: South Florida Seawall headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. It holds Florida Certified General Contractor and Specialty Marine Contractor licenses and is an authorized dealer for AMF Marine and Hurricane boat lifts. Services include seawall installation, elevation, and repair; docks; pilings; boat lifts; dredging; and barge-supported marine construction across Palm Beach and Broward counties. More at sflseawall.com.

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