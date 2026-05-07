South Florida Seawall Offers Free Assessments Ahead of Broward 2035 NAVD88 Deadline

A recently completed seawall installation in Broward County by South Florida Seawall, built to meet the 5.0 feet NAVD88 minimum elevation required under Fort Lauderdale's tidal flood barrier ordinance.

Pompano Beach marine contractor responds to mandatory tidal flood barrier elevation standards now in effect across Broward County and adopted cities.

The trigger isn't the year 2035. It's the day an owner decides to fix more than half of their wall. Once that happens, the entire seawall has to come up to code — whether they planned for it or not.” — Alex Ray, South Florida Seawall

POMPANO BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Seawall (SA Marine Construction LLC), a licensed marine construction company serving Palm Beach and Broward counties, today announced free seawall compliance assessments for waterfront property owners. The program helps homeowners, HOAs, and property managers determine whether their existing seawalls meet the minimum 4.0 feet NAVD88 elevation required by January 1, 2035, and the 5.0 feet NAVD88 elevation required by January 1, 2050.

Under Broward County Policy 2.21.7 and Chapter 39, Article XXV, all new and substantially repaired seawalls must meet the regional standard. Fort Lauderdale has adopted a stricter local minimum of 5.0 feet NAVD88. Hollywood, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea have adopted the county standard. In Palm Beach County, Delray Beach requires a minimum of 4.2 feet NAVD88 for new construction.

"Most waterfront owners don't know these rules exist, and they don't know the trigger isn't the year 2035 — it's the day they decide to fix more than half of their wall," said Alex Ray, co-owner of South Florida Seawall. "Once a repair crosses the substantial-repair threshold, the entire seawall has to come up to code. We'd rather have that conversation before an owner is mid-project than after."

What triggers a mandatory elevation upgrade

A seawall must be brought up to current code when any of three conditions are met: construction of a new seawall; a substantial repair, defined as any improvement to more than 50 percent of the length of the structure or any improvement that changes the elevation along more than 50 percent of the length; or issuance of a citation by the local municipality, with a 365-day window to design, permit, and construct compliant improvements.

Since December 31, 2020, sellers of real estate in tidally influenced areas of Broward County have been required to disclose in writing that the property may be subject to minimum tidal flood barrier elevation standards. South Florida Seawall reports increased inquiry volume from buyers and listing agents conducting due diligence in advance of closing.

What the free assessment includes

The complimentary on-site assessment, available throughout Boca Raton, Highland Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, and surrounding waterfront communities, includes a visual condition inspection of the seawall, cap, and tiebacks; an approximate current elevation reading and comparison to the applicable NAVD88 minimum; identification of failure indicators including soil voids, cap cracking, and panel separation; a plain-language summary of the property's status under municipal and county code; and a written estimate range with no obligation.

Property owners who pursue full elevation work receive certified surveyor coordination and complete permitting through municipal building departments, FDEP, and, where applicable, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

About South Florida Seawall

South Florida Seawall is the consumer-facing brand of SA Marine Construction LLC, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company holds a Florida Certified General Contractor license and a Specialty Marine Contractor license, and is an authorized dealer for AMF Marine and Hurricane Boat Lifts. Services include seawall installation and elevation, dock construction and repair, marine pilings, boat lift installation, dredging, and barge-supported marine construction throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties. More information is available at sflseawall.com.

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Media Contact:

Alex Ray, Co-Owner

South Florida Seawall (SA Marine Construction LLC)

Email: alex@sflseawall.com

Phone: 754-SEA-WALL

Address: 479 S Flagler Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Web: https://sflseawall.com

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