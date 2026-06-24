RSAE Labs Joins Esri Partner Network

New Cyber-Secure Data Provider Delivers Real-Time IoT Intelligence for AI-Driven Operations

We are so excited and honored to join Esri and be immediately recognized for the value of our unique data set provided through RSAE's global tracking and cyber-secure IOT Every Where solutions.” — Randall Shepard, RSAE Labs CEO/Founder

LYNN HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSAE Labs (RSAELabs.com), a pioneer in cyber-secure, infrastructure-free IoT telemetry, today announced it has joined the Esri Partner Network. The company’s integration of Esri’s world-leading geographic information system (GIS) technology establishes it as a next-generation provider of real-time IoT data capabilities to the global user community.

Overview

As a new real-time IoT data provider, RSAE Labs' IOT Every Where solutions will enable organizations to seamlessly ingest precise, time-critical telemetry into the ArcGIS ecosystem—powering advanced spatial analytics and AI-driven decision-making.

Key Capabilities

• “Instant-On” secure, real-time IoT asset state with no configuration required

• Zero infrastructure deployment—no gateways, edge compute, or integration overhead

• Native real-time spatial analytics within ArcGIS, Esri’s comprehensive geospatial platform, including ArcGIS Velocity

• Continuous operational visibility across transportation networks and critical infrastructure

Joint Solution

Provides rugged, battlefield-tested IoT devices engineered to DoD cyber-security standards, with flexible sensor payloads, multi-modal communications, and autonomous power options. Devices deliver immediate, trusted telemetry and real-time alerting for mobile assets and fixed infrastructure worldwide. Utilizing ArcGIS Velocity lets users ingest, process, visualize, analyze, and securely store massive real-time data streams—with capabilities including built-in real-time analytics enabling rapid incident detection, pattern recognition, and integration into AI/ML pipelines.

Customer Value

• Accelerates AI engine performance with high-fidelity, time-synchronized data

• Reduces latency between event detection and decision execution

• Enhances situational awareness across distributed assets

• Enables a shared, real-time operational picture across the enterprise

Target Industries

Defense, rail and transportation, energy, global logistics, and critical infrastructure sectors where data latency, accuracy, and security are mission critical.

About RSAE Labs

RSAE Labs leverages its proprietary IOT mesh protocol, RSAEmist®, to deliver cyber-secure, infrastructure-free IoT telemetry solutions designed for real-time monitoring of global assets, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure. Their rugged, instant-on devices deliver trusted data anywhere in the world. RSAEmist® is used by third parties, like the US DOD and North American Rail, under RAND licensing.

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