Social Distance Monitoring and Contact Tracing Still Critical for Workplace Safety and Resilient Operations

TDK Chooses RangeAware™ by Shepard Health & RSAE Labs

CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the positive trends in the reduction of COVID infections, employers around the globe still require social distance monitoring (SDM) and contact tracing to protect their employees and maintain productivity. US-based firms Shepard Health and RSAE Labs today announced that TDK Components U.S.A. has successfully deployed RangeAware™ for employee safety and operations resilience. RangeAware™ uses revolutionary new ultra-sonic transponder technology for accurate social distance monitoring of close encounters, duration and encounter orientation. Data is collected in real-time using HIPAA-quality data protection and military-grade cyber security. In active industrial environments, like the TDK manufacturing facility in Peachtree, Georgia, this technology has proven to be efficient and cost-effective in reducing downtime due to employee exposure to COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens.

Ken Takekawa, President, TDK Components U.S.A., explains, “Using RangeAware™, we have mitigated the spread of COVID and other airborne pathogens among our employees while capturing critical data needed for business continuity planning. We get critical information in a cyber-secure fashion to protect our personnel from pathogen spread and we know the targeted actions necessary to sustain up-time productivity. Most importantly, we improved overall employee safety and facility performance.”

RangeAware™ incorporates Shepard Health’s proprietary FIXXERTM software and cloud-based dashboard developed by a team of medical technology experts from Stanford and Johns Hopkins hospital groups. Mike Mojarrad, CTO Shepard Health, explains, “Our focus is to provide health and safety-centric technology solutions that provide insight and instill confidence for our clients and their teams as they strive to resume normal operations. Our FIXXER™ software and dashboard application enables effective analytics for user encounters, occurrence locations and contact tracing. We are very proud of our partnership with RSAE Labs’ RangeAware™ service and what we have effectively put in place for TDK.”

RangeAware™ very accurately and reliably measures personnel distancing using a precise, 6-foot detection bubble with minimal infrastructure requirements and impact of operations. It is proven to be the most effective service for efficient contact tracing, identification of areas where frequent contacts are occurring, and highlighting areas of potential contamination for focused sanitization.

Every RangeAware™ device also acts as a cyber secure data router that automatically creates a wireless, two-way mesh data network. This dynamic network self-forms as employees move throughout the facility. Therefore, little infrastructure is required to maintain the continuous two-way data connection. RangeAware location beacons are placed to provide historic “situation awareness” of where SDM encroachments are occurring. RangeAware will also provide a variety of features beyond SDM including wearer-initiated panic alert, automatic “man-down” notifications, auto-rollcall at muster stations, paging signals, auto-door opening, equipment operations and tracking, environment monitoring, and much more.

“The potential for deadly airborne pathogens is a new reality and business leaders are focused on worker safety and operations resilience like never before,” states RSAE Labs’ CEO, Randall Shepard. “Other RF-based SDM products use Bluetooth® and ultra-wide band (UWB) that are inaccurate, unable to recognize protective partitions and cause frequent false alarms. The loss of confidence in the reliability of encroachment alerts has made what should be a necessary workplace safety method, a distraction and a nuisance. RangeAware™ provides an unparalleled solution to these problems and equips our clients with a secure and effective tool for workplace safety and operations resilience.”

By knowing the ‘who, how long, and where’ for cumulative encroachment occurrences, RangeAware’s intuitive data analytics dashboard allows users to manage device assignments and take immediate, specific action when an infected person is identified. System administrators can easily notify others who have potentially been infected and focus on disinfecting designated areas.

About Shepard Health

Shepard Health, based in California, creates solutions for your organization’s most challenging issues, and provides a complete financial analysis that will demonstrate our effectiveness at every step. The accuracy and statistical intelligence delivered to you by our company will create actionable interventions and valuable solutions. While many organizations make promises to consolidate your data, provide access, create reports for internal sources or external entities; few have the knowledge to implement a holistic solution. The founders of Shepard Health have worked firsthand in hospitals and multi-facility institutions like Stanford University Hospital and Johns Hopkins. The experience this team brings is unsurpassed.

About RSAE Labs Inc.

RSAE Labs Inc., a US Veteran-owned small business headquartered in Florida, is an industry leader in cyber-secure Internet-of-Things (IOT) solutions for accurate social distance monitoring (SDM) and reliable contact tracing, as well as global tracking, monitoring and security of mobile assets for a wide variety of global vertical markets. Working primarily through a network of Value-Added Resellers (VARS) and partners, RSAE Labs’ devices are deployed globally in a variety of markets. Using mist®, RSAE’s proprietary, self-forming wireless mesh protocol, sensor data, like that from their (patent-pending) SDM ultra-sonic transponders, is communicated to cloud-based applications and alert distribution servers using military-grade cyber security.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal year 2020, TDK posted total sales of $12.5 billion USD and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.