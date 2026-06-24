Something & Nothing Lands in Texas, Debuting at H-E-B with an Exclusive 4-Pack Format

Something & Nothing 4-pack

Customers can now shop the premium soda brand at 200+ locations, just in time for the Texas heat

Our 4-pack was designed to meet new drinkers where they are. We want people to try it, travel with it, and come back for more. We couldn’t be happier to introduce it at H-E-B.” — Olly Dixon, Co-founder of Something & Nothing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something & Nothing, the premium soda brand inspired by travel, debuts in 200+ H-E-B locations across Texas with an exclusive 4-pack format available for the first time in the U.S. Unlike its traditional 12-pack, which is available direct-to-consumer online and on Amazon, the 4-pack is a strategic retail play that positions the brand to reach millions of new customers who shop at the Texan chain weekly. Within the increasingly crowded canned beverage aisle, the smaller pack is an elevated alcohol alternative and invites discovery for first-time Something & Nothing shoppers during peak refreshment season and summer entertaining.Building on the success of its Whole Foods Market launch last year, the H-E-B debut marks Something & Nothing's next major retail milestone, with more on the horizon. The brand, which was founded in the U.K. in 2020, has seen 100% growth in the U.S. this summer, positioning itself as a key player in the fast-growing, modern soda category, which is valued at $1.8 billion. Something & Nothing stands out with its premium, travel-inspired flavors and minimal design.The 4-pack is currently available in four top-selling flavors at H-E-B: Orange & Mandarin, Yuzu, Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit, and Sicilian Lemon Iced Tea. Made with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, Something & Nothing uses real fruit juices, extracts, and botanicals for refreshing, bright flavors that are ideal for summer sipping.According to a recent market analysis , people drink 18-22% more soft drinks in summer than at other times of the year. Whether picnicking at the park, basking in the sun at the beach, or attending a backyard BBQ, the compact 4-pack makes it easy to grab, go, and stay refreshed all season long."Texas has such an appreciation for big, bold flavor, and so do we," said Olly Dixon, Co-founder of Something & Nothing. "Our 4-pack was designed to meet new drinkers where they are. We want people to try it, travel with it, and come back for more. We couldn’t be happier to introduce it at H-E-B."Each 4-pack has an SRP of $8.49 and is available at H-E-B stores in over 100 Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, and more. Consumers can learn more at us.somethingandnothing.co or follow the brand on Instagram at @wearesomethingandnothing About Something & NothingSomething & Nothing is a premium soda brand inspired by travel and curiosity. Made with no added sugar or sweeteners, it prioritizes real fruit juices, extracts, and botanicals for flavors that transport like Yuzu, Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit, and Mango & Thai Basil. Founded in the U.K. in 2020 and launched in the U.S. in 2023, Something & Nothing is B-Corp Certified and dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet through production powered by the sun, low-carbon deliveries, and quarterly carbon offsets. Three of the brand’s flavors have won Great Taste stars, the world’s largest and most trusted food & drink accreditation, and most recently, their Orange & Mandarin flavor won BevNet’s Best of 2025 award. Meant to be enjoyed from desk to dinner party or beach to bar, Something & Nothing offers a sophisticated, feel-good drinking experience to escape the everyday. Follow along @wearesomethingandnothing and learn more at us.somethingandnothing.co.FAQWhere is Something & Nothing launching in Texas?200+ H-E-B locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, and Houston.What products are available at H-E-B?Orange & Mandarin, Yuzu, Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit, and Sicilian Lemon Iced Tea.Is the 4-pack available anywhere else in the U.S.?No.How much does the 4-pack cost?$8.49.Why launch a 4-pack?The smaller format encourages trial and makes the product easy to grab for summer occasions like picnics, beach days, BBQs, and entertaining.What makes Something & Nothing different?It offers premium, travel-inspired sodas made with real fruit juices, extracts, and botanicals, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.Is Something & Nothing an alcohol alternative?Yes. It is an elevated alcohol alternative for social occasions and everyday refreshment.Where else is Something & Nothing sold in the U.S.?Whole Foods Market, Amazon, and other local retailers.

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