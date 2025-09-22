Something & Nothing Debuts First Out-Of-Home Campaign in the U.S. with 'Not Pop.,' Signaling Next Chapter of Growth

Premium soda brand expands with Whole Foods nationwide and launches 5 globally inspired flavors, marking a milestone moment.

We are for those who don’t like their drinks too sweet, who are bored with the sameness that comes from reinventing old classics, and truly want something different – Something & Nothing is not pop.” — Olly Dixon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something & Nothing , the premium soda brand inspired by travel, debuts its first out-of-home campaign in the United States – “Not Pop.” – signaling an exciting chapter of growth as it expands nationwide in Whole Foods Market with a new collection of flavors.The OOH campaign features bold black text that reads “NOT POP.” alongside imagery of Something & Nothing’s distinct can. It was designed in-house and creatively inspired by Apple’s “Sorry, no beige.” advertisement from the 90s, which took a strong stance against the common beige PCs that dominated the era. Both incorporate minimalist yet striking designs that provoke conversation. “Not Pop.” was created to challenge consumers to rethink what modern soda can be in a category commonly saturated by nostalgia, bright colors, and functional benefits. With over 60% of new soft drink beverage launches within the last three years highlighting health-related benefits ( source ), and the majority having “pop” in their name, “Not Pop.” stands out by rejecting convention in favor of a unique, nuanced identity.“Our drinks are inspired by the experience of travel – flavors, places, people, and culture – creating a sophisticated, refreshing soda made with love,” said Olly Dixon, Co-founder of Something & Nothing. “With this OOH campaign, we wanted to create a clean, bold statement that positions the brand in a totally different space. We are for those who don’t like their drinks too sweet, who are bored with the sameness that comes from reinventing old classics, and truly want something different – Something & Nothing is not pop.”Building on its success in Whole Foods Market U.K., Something & Nothing launched nationwide with Whole Foods U.S. in April 2025 – a major brand milestone. A selection of flavors, including Yuzu, Cucumber, and Hibiscus & Rose, is now available in 260 stores nationwide, with more to follow. Something & Nothing’s “Not Pop.” campaign will roll out in Chicago, Illinois, across bus stops and neighborhoods near Whole Foods Market locations. The brand strategically chose the Midwest city as many Chicagoans refer to soda as “pop” – making the message both culturally relevant and attention-grabbing in this key market.With a rapidly expanding U.S. presence and a growing portfolio of globally inspired flavors, the brand continues to build momentum. In conjunction with the “Not Pop.” campaign, Something & Nothing is introducing five new flavors to its lineup – Orange & Mandarin, Sicilian Lemon Iced Tea, Ginger & Key Lime, Mango Thai Basil, and Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit. Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit, as well as Yuzu, Cucumber, and Hibiscus & Rose, will be the leading images of the “Not Pop.” campaign.Something & Nothing has also released its first-ever 12-can mixed multipack on its direct-to-consumer website, us.somethingandnothing.co . Aptly named “The Travelcase,” it’s designed for consumers seeking variety, convenience, and shareability, featuring the brand’s newest flavors – Orange & Mandarin, Sicilian Lemon Iced Tea, Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit, and Ginger & Key Lime. Looking ahead, Something & Nothing remains focused on innovation and expansion, with more exciting developments on theAbout Something & NothingFounded in the U.K. in 2020 and launched in the U.S. in 2023, Something & Nothing is a premium soda brand inspired by travel. Made with no added sugar or sweeteners, it prioritizes real fruit juices, extracts, and botanicals for flavors that transport. B-Corp Certified, Something & Nothing is committed to positive impact through solar-powered production, low-carbon deliveries, and quarterly carbon offsets. Three of its flavors have earned Great Taste stars, the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation. Follow along @wearesomethingandnothing and learn more at us.somethingandnothing.co.Key HighlightsFirst U.S. OOH campaign “Not Pop.” debuts in Chicago.Available in 260+ Whole Foods stores nationwide.New flavors: Orange & Mandarin, Sicilian Lemon Iced Tea, Ginger & Key Lime, Mango Thai Basil, Pineapple & Pink Grapefruit.“The Travelcase” 12-can multipack online.Premium, travel-inspired sodas; no sugar or sweeteners; B-Corp Certified.FAQWhat is “Not Pop.”? Something & Nothing’s first U.S. OOH campaign, designed to challenge soda norms.Where can I buy? Whole Foods, Amazon, Fresh Market, Erewhon, Gelson’s, Mother’s Market, Nugget Market, NYC bodegas, and online at us.somethingandnothing.co.What makes it different? Natural ingredients, no added sugar, globally inspired flavors, and sustainable practices.

