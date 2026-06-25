TOPDON USA to Support NASTF Validation Program to Reduce Vehicle Theft, Protect Security-Capable Diagnostic Tools

The NASTF Validation program is now available on the TOPDON UltraDiag and T-Ninja Pro and will be available soon on the ONE Plus and TopScan Pro.

TOPDON USA to help improve vehicle security by supporting the National Automotive Service Task Force’s (NASTF) Secure Data Release Model (SDRM).

At TOPDON, we believe it is our responsibility to be part of the solution of every aspect of auto repair and diagnostics, including security. ” — said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOPDON USA https://www.topdon.us ), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, technology, and software solutions for DIY and automotive repair professionals, announced today its efforts to improve vehicle security by supporting the National Automotive Service Task Force’s (NASTF) Secure Data Release Model (SDRM). Designed to reduce vehicle theft and protect security-capable diagnostic tools from misuse, technicians who perform security-related functions can now register their Vehicle Security Professional (VSP) ID on TOPDON’s UltraDiag and T-Ninja Pro, which are available through the company’s national distribution network.“Modern vehicles that have advanced technology often present different kinds of repair and diagnostic challenges than vehicles built even a decade ago,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “Security-related functions like key programming or immobilizer resets have come under scrutiny over the last several years. NASTF created the SDRM program to verify that only authorized technicians can perform sensitive vehicle security operations using diagnostic and programming tools. In support of the program’s efforts, TOPDON has updated our UltraDiag software in an effort to improve vehicle security.”Theft of modern vehicles through diagnostic tools, aftermarket scan tools and immobilizer functions are on the rise. NASTF created the voluntary SDRM to reduce high tech vehicle theft, as well as theft of security capable tools and injury and property damage to shops and technicians who own these tools. It also enables the organization to vet and credential professional locksmiths and repair specialists and monitor transactions.“At TOPDON, we believe it is our responsibility to be part of the solution of every aspect of auto repair and diagnostics, including security,” said Schnitz. “That’s why supporting NASTF’s efforts to reduce vehicle theft is important to us. While there is no additional cost for the update to register your VSP ID on our UltraDiag, there is an annual NASTF fee for current VSP credential holders.”A NASTF VSP ID is intended for technicians who are performing security-related functions such as adding keys, conducting an all-keys-lost procedure, and performing immobilizer-related operations. NASTF also requires VSPs to provide proof of business license in their state and submit specific insurance documentation. Learn more at https://wp.nastf.org/ The NASTF Validation program is now available on the TOPDON UltraDiag and T-Ninja Pro and will be available soon on the ONE Plus and TopScan Pro.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us . Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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