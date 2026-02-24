TOPDON USA Pioneers ONE Series Diagnostic Tools, Makes Dealer-Level Features Accessible to More Technicians

New TOPDON One Diagnostic Scan Tool

New TOPDON ONE and ONE LITE deliver advanced coding, topology mapping, and AI-powered diagnostics for pros and DIYers at a lower cost.

Our new TOPDON ONE series is making dealer-level diagnostic technology accessible to more auto technicians.” — Chad Schnitz

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOPDON USA ( https://www.topdon.us/ ), a leading provider of diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive repair professionals and DIYers, announced today that its new ONE Series diagnostic platforms bring dealer-level technology to more technicians at a significantly lower price point. The new series includes the TOPDON ONE and TOPDON ONE LITE, each offering a number of advanced auto repair solutions such as clear network mapping, smart repair guidance, and deep coverage across modern vehicle systems. The TOPDON ONE PLUS is slated to be available Spring 2026.“Our new TOPDON ONE series is making dealer-level diagnostic technology accessible to more auto technicians,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. “The ONE series, which was pioneered by our team of more than 250 engineers, features proprietary technology that integrates even more functionality into our products. The result is a lower-cost tool with more sophisticated features, making it ideal for DIYers and pro techs on a tight budget.”The TOPDON ONE includes several advanced features, including dealer-level control over coding tasks, which are traditionally reserved for more expensive diagnostic tools. For faster diagnosis, ONE offers robust topology showing how systems communicate and where faults appear. Techs can also tap into pre-configured coding shortcuts on modern vehicles and adjust comfort settings, lighting options, and even convenience functions without manual coding. For common service tasks, the ONE supports more than 50 maintenance functions, including reset adaptations and calibrations used in routine service work.“The TOPDON ONE makes vehicle maintenance and repair simpler for techs at every skill level,” said Schnitz. “Whether a professional tech or a DIYer working on their personal vehicle, we intentionally designed the ONE to be the primary tool technicians turn to first. It’s simple to use and makes vehicle service data accessible with only one tap.”TOPFIX AI, TOPDON’s built-in artificial intelligence tool, is included with the ONE as part of an active software subscription. TOPFIX AI is the company’s latest integrated technology feature that interprets fault codes and streamlines the diagnostic process. It also provides clear fault code explanations, likely causes, related symptoms, and structured repair steps in one view. Additional no-cost subscription functions include EOBD Diagnostics, Read/Clear DTCs, Live Data Stream, and Active Tests.The TOPDON ONE also includes:• J2534 Pass-Thru programmer allowing technicians to perform OEM software updates and module programming.• CAN-FD and DoIP communication protocols for compatibility with newer vehicle networks.• Authorized support for FCA, Renault, Nissan, and other SGW-equipped models.• Dual Wi-Fi modules to maintain stable communication and high-speed data transfer between the tablet and VCI.• 8-core processor to manage multi-system scans, coding operations, and large volumes of live data without delays.• Live Data Display to view up to 12 live parameters simultaneously for easier comparison.• Structured diagnostic reports that include fault codes, module status, and test results.• BTMobile ProS compatibility for true, in-depth battery diagnostics.The TOPDON ONE features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 1280x800 resolution, runs on Android 12.0, and includes 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Subscription functions on the ONE include the Topology Map, ECU Coding, One-Click Customization/Driver Preference, Security Gateway Support. and Latest Vehicle Model Updates. The TOPDON ONE LITE includes the same robust functionality, 10.1-inch touchscreen and operating system as the TOPDON ONE, excluding driver preference functions.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us

