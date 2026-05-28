TOPDON USA’s AFM Disabler Enhances Drivability, Reduces Risk of Engine Damage for GM Vehicles with AFM, DFM Systems

TOPDON USA AFM Disabler

TOPDON USA's AFM Disabler works with many GM vehicles powered by V6 and V8 engines with Active Fuel Management (AFM) or Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) systems.

TOPDON’s new AFM Disabler is a low-cost solution that can improve throttle response and overall drivability while helping drivers avoid potentially serious engine repairs.” — Haakan Light

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOPDON USA https://www.topdon.us ), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, technology, and software solutions for DIY and automotive repair professionals, announced today the company has added the AFM Disabler https://www.topdon.us/products/afm-disabler ), which works with many General Motors (GM) cars, trucks, and SUVs powered by V6 and V8 engines with Active Fuel Management (AFM) or Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) systems. Designed to plug directly into the vehicle’s OBD-II port, TOPDON’s AFM Disabler enhances drivability, improves throttle response, and helps reduce the risk of AFM-related engine damage by maintaining constant operation of all cylinders while driving. The TOPDON AFM Disabler is now available for purchase on TOPDON USA and Amazon.“TOPDON’s new AFM Disabler is a low-cost solution that can improve throttle response and overall drivability while helping drivers avoid potentially serious engine repairs,” said Haakan Light, National Trainer at TOPDON USA. “AFM and DFM are well-documented weak points with some modern engines, and they may lead to premature engine failure from lifter collapse, misfires, or camshaft damage. The TOPDON AFM Disabler, which easily plugs into an OBD-II port without any tools or mechanical skills, keeps the engine from switching between V4 and V8 modes, reducing unnecessary wear and stress on AFM lifters.”The TOPDON AFM Disabler is designed as a preventive solution for GM engines that have known AFM and DFM issues. A simple plug-in unit, the AFM Disabler stops the engines from switching between 4- and 8-cylinder modes while driving, reducing vibration, improving throttle response, and maintaining consistent power delivery. The result is smoother acceleration and more predictable throttle response from consistent full-cylinder operation, as well as reduced risk of AFM-related damage. The AFM Disabler operates like other vehicle electronic systems and does not significantly drain the battery. However, it should be unplugged if the vehicle will not be driven for several days.“At TOPDON we focus on both repairing vehicles and developing tools, like the AFM Disabler, that can prevent damage and avoid costly repairs,” said Light. “While the California Air Resources Board and the federal government have approved a permanent deactivation of AFM on GM vehicles, the TOPDON AFM Disabler is a low-cost, easy-to-install, preventive solution for temporary deactivation of AFM on a variety of vehicles.”The AFM Disabler supports many General Motors vehicles equipped with Active Fuel Management (AFM) or Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM), including:• Chevrolet: Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, Camaro, Corvette, Colorado, Traverse, Malibu, Impala, Avalanche, Caprice, SS, Blazer, Trailblazer• GMC: Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, Canyon, Envoy, Acadia• Cadillac: Escalade, CTS, ATS, CT6 (non-hybrid), SRX, STS, XT5• Buick: LaCrosse, Enclave, Rainier, Rendezvous, Terraza• Pontiac: G8, Grand Prix, G6, Torrent GXP, Montana• Additional global GM platforms: select Holden, Saab, Saturn, Isuzu, and Suzuki vehicles equipped with compatible AFM/DFM enginesSupported engines include select 3.0L and 3.6L V6 and 5.3L, 6.0L, and 6.2L V8 GM powerplants (model year coverage varies).About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us . Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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