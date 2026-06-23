First 5 California Names Anthony Pane Acting Executive Director

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Children and Families Commission ( First 5 California ) has named Chief Counsel Anthony Pane as Acting Executive Director.Mr. Pane has overseen the day-to-day operations of First 5 California since Executive Director Jackie Wong began leave on April 28, 2026. He has provided steady, mission-driven leadership, ensuring continuity of the organization’s work and continued progress toward First 5 California’s vision that California’s children receive the best possible start in life and thrive.As Acting Executive Director, Mr. Pane will lead the organization’s operations and advance First 5 California’s audacious goal that all children prenatal to age five have the safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments necessary to achieve healthy development.The Commission is grateful for Mr. Pane’s leadership and commitment to First 5 California’s mission, and for the steadfast work of the organization’s senior leadership team on behalf of California’s children and families.Media ContactMembers of the press may contact Jorge De La Cruz for more information at jdelacruz@ccfc.ca.gov.###ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.