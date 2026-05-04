First 5 California Kicks Off Children’s Mental Health Month with Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California (F5CA) is launching its second-annual Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action on May 6, 2026, bringing together families, community leaders, and partners at Fairytale Town to raise awareness about early childhood mental health and the impact of toxic stress response in young children.The event also marks the official rollout of Phase 3 of the Stronger Starts campaign, which focuses on helping families understand, recognize, and address toxic stress in children while strengthening safe, stable, and nurturing relationships.The Statewide Day of Action serves as a call for communities across California to unite around a shared commitment: ensuring every child has the strongest possible start in life. The initiative builds on First 5 California’s ongoing public awareness efforts to highlight the lasting effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress response (TSR), while promoting the protective role of supportive caregiving environments.A study from the California Surgeon General’s Office found that approximately 1 in 3 children in California has experienced at least one ACE, with significant implications for long-term health and development. Additionally, ACEs are associated with an estimated $1.5 trillion annual economic burden in California.Since its launch in 2023, the Stronger Starts campaign has reached millions of Californians, equipping parents and caregivers with tools to better understand how early trauma can affect children and how consistent, nurturing relationships can help buffer those effects.The Statewide Day of Action will kick off with a press conference at Fairytale Town in Sacramento, followed by a family-friendly community event where children and caregivers participated in a hands-on sunflower planting activity, symbolizing the importance of nurturing strong starts and fostering meaningful connections.This year, 18 local First 5 County Commissions are participating in the Statewide Day of Action, amplifying the effort across communities throughout California.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action & Phase 3 Campaign LaunchWhen: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PTCommunity activity to follow from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PTWhere: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CAWho:First 5 California leadershipState constitutional officers and local elected officialsEarly childhood, health, and family advocatesCommunity partners, families, and caregiversMEDIA OPPORTUNITIESInterviews with First 5 California representativesRemarks from state and local leadersVisuals of children and families participating in sunflower plantingAppearances by Sacramento Kings representativesAbout First 5 California’s Stronger Starts CampaignStronger Starts is a statewide public awareness campaign from First 5 California designed to support parents and caregivers in helping children ages 0–5 grow up safe, supported, and resilient. Since its launch in 2023, the campaign has guided families through three phases—Educate, Assess, and now Address—building understanding of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress response (TSR), and equipping caregivers with practical tools to respond to children’s emotional needs. Now in Phase 3, the Address phase is focused on helping parents and caregivers reflect on their own experiences and apply simple, research-based strategies to create safe, stable, nurturing relationships that can buffer the effects of toxic stress response and promote healthy development.About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

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