FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 22, 2026

ATLANTA |Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced legislative appointments to three 2026 Joint and Senate Study Committees.

“I am happy to announce my appointments for the 2026 Joint and Senate Study Committees,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I look forward to each member contributing their expertise to the work of these study committees and on critical issues facing constituents across Georgia. I also want to thank each of the members who sponsored the resolutions creating these study committees. I look forward to learning more from the committees’ findings and working with the members to ensure that Georgia remains the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

Joint Study Committee on Evaluating Escalating Costs in Georgia's Foster Care System. The following members will serve on the committee:

Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, District 32, who shall serve as co-chair;

Senator John Albers, District 56;

Senator Bo Hatchett, District 50;

Senator RaShaun Kemp, District 38;

Senator Ben Watson, District 1; and

Senator Kenya Wicks, District 34.

Joint Study Committee on Generational Sustainability of Family Farms. The following members will serve on the committee:

Senator Russ Goodman, District 8, who shall serve as co-chair;

Senator Drew Echols, District 49;

Senator Freddie Powell Sims, District 12; and

Senator Sam Watson, District 11.

Senate Study Committee on Adoption and Permanency Affordability. The following members will serve on the five-member committee:

Senator Randy Robertson 29, who shall serve as chair;

Senator Kim Jackson, District 41;

Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, District 32;

Senator Michael 'Doc' Rhett, District 33; and

Senator Shawn Still, District 48.

Dates and locations for meetings of each of the study committees will be announced at a later date.

For all of the information related to this year’s Senate study committees, please follow this page: https://www.legis.ga.gov/other-committees/senate/2026