FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 18, 2026

ATLANTA | Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones issued a statement in support of Governor Brian Kemp extending the Georgia gas tax suspension for an additional two weeks.

“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for extending the gas tax suspension and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I was proud to help lead the legislature’s efforts to suspend it for the past two months, and I commend the Governor for providing relief at the pump for an additional few weeks.”

Georgia's current motor fuel excise tax is 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel. On Friday, May 15, 2026, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and suspending the state's gas tax for two weeks. This suspension will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 20, 2026 and run through June 3, 2026.

Read the governor's executive order here.