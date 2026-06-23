ONE-TIME ASSISTANT STATE ATTORNEY KYLE LAMBERT NOW A CIRCUIT JUDGE
June 23, 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET
In January, former Assistant State Attorney Shanae Pickens was appointed to the bench by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Now comes news that Assistant State Attorney Kyle Lambert also has been selected to become a judge.
Born and raised in Ocala, Lambert graduated from Belleview High School in 2009. Four years later, Lambert received his undergraduate degree in political science from Florida State University. In 2016, Lambert graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law.
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