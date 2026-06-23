Orange County Announces Independence Day Closings

Orange County administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. All county offices will reopen with their normal hours of operation on Monday, July 6. Please note the following adjustments to county operations.

Solid Waste Management

Orange County Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3.

The Construction & Demolition (C&D) Landfill and all Waste & Recycling Centers will remain open on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Curbside recycling collection will occur as scheduled on Friday, July 3, despite the holiday. The five Orange County Waste & Recycling Centers will resume normal operations on Sunday, July 5, and will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. View locations and details here: https://www.orangecountync.gov/1149/Waste-Recycling-Centers

Please note that the C&D Landfill is closed on Sundays.

Library

All library locations will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Regular hours will resume on Sunday, July 5, with all locations open from noon to 6 p.m.

Animal Services

Orange County’s Animal Services Center will be closed on Friday, July 3. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, July 4, when they will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is normally closed on Sundays.

Emergency Services

As always, emergency services are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

The county will resume normal operating schedules on Monday, July 6.

###

For Media Inquiries:

Kristin Prelipp, Asst. Community Relations Director

kprelipp@orangecountync.gov

(office) 919.245.2322