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Senate Bill 1388 Printer's Number 1830

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1830

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1388

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 22, 2026

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 22, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for classes of licenses and for license costs and

fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2705 and 2709(a) of Title 34 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

§ 2705. Classes of licenses.

Unless otherwise provided, any person wishing to exercise any

of the privileges granted by this title shall first secure the

applicable resident or nonresident hunting or furtaker license

as follows:

* * *

(17) Three-day nonresident hunting license. The license

shall be valid for the first three days of the regular

firearms deer season.

§ 2709. License costs and fees.

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Senate Bill 1388 Printer's Number 1830

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