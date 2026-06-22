Senate Bill 1388 Printer's Number 1830

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1830 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1388 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 22, 2026 REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 22, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for classes of licenses and for license costs and fees. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Sections 2705 and 2709(a) of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding paragraphs to read: § 2705. Classes of licenses. Unless otherwise provided, any person wishing to exercise any of the privileges granted by this title shall first secure the applicable resident or nonresident hunting or furtaker license as follows: * * * (17) Three-day nonresident hunting license. The license shall be valid for the first three days of the regular firearms deer season. § 2709. License costs and fees. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

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