Senate Bill 1388 Printer's Number 1830
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1830
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1388
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 22, 2026
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 22, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for classes of licenses and for license costs and
fees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2705 and 2709(a) of Title 34 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
§ 2705. Classes of licenses.
Unless otherwise provided, any person wishing to exercise any
of the privileges granted by this title shall first secure the
applicable resident or nonresident hunting or furtaker license
as follows:
* * *
(17) Three-day nonresident hunting license. The license
shall be valid for the first three days of the regular
firearms deer season.
§ 2709. License costs and fees.
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