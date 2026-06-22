Senate Bill 1387 Printer's Number 1829

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1829

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1387

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, JUNE 22, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 22, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for attendance policy at charter, regional charter

and cyber charter schools, for excuses from attending school,

for procedure when child is truant, for procedure by school

when child habitually truant and for penalties for violating

compulsory school attendance requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1327.2(a.1) and (c) of the act of March

10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of

1949, amended November 12, 2025 (P.L.244, No.47), are amended to

read:

Section 1327.2. Attendance Policy at Charter, Regional

Charter and Cyber Charter Schools.--* * *

(a.1) In addition to the requirements of subsection (a), a

cyber charter school shall include in its attendance policy the

following:

(1) A policy to determine when a child has an unexcused or

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