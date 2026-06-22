Senate Bill 1387 Printer's Number 1829
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1829
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1387
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, JUNE 22, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 22, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for attendance policy at charter, regional charter
and cyber charter schools, for excuses from attending school,
for procedure when child is truant, for procedure by school
when child habitually truant and for penalties for violating
compulsory school attendance requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1327.2(a.1) and (c) of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949, amended November 12, 2025 (P.L.244, No.47), are amended to
read:
Section 1327.2. Attendance Policy at Charter, Regional
Charter and Cyber Charter Schools.--* * *
(a.1) In addition to the requirements of subsection (a), a
cyber charter school shall include in its attendance policy the
following:
(1) A policy to determine when a child has an unexcused or
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