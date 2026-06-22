Senate Bill 1400 Printer's Number 1834

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - aggravated assault of an unborn child as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

2606 (relating to aggravated assault of unborn child),

aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2702(a)(1) or (2)

(relating to aggravated assault), assault of law enforcement

officer as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2702.1(a)(1) (relating to

assault of law enforcement officer), use of weapons of mass

destruction as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2716(b) (relating to

weapons of mass destruction), terrorism as defined in 18 Pa.C.S.

§ 2717(b)(2) (relating to terrorism), strangulation when the

offense is graded as a felony as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2718

(relating to strangulation), trafficking of persons when the

offense is graded as a felony of the first degree as provided in

18 Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking in individuals),

rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated

indecent assault, incest, sexual assault, arson endangering

persons or aggravated arson as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a)

or (a.1) (relating to arson and related offenses), ecoterrorism

as classified in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3311(b)(3) (relating to

ecoterrorism), kidnapping, burglary as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

3502(a)(1) (relating to burglary), robbery as defined in 18

Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i), (ii) or (iii) (relating to robbery), or

robbery of a motor vehicle, drug delivery resulting in death as

defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2506(a) (relating to drug delivery

resulting in death), or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or

criminal solicitation to commit murder or any of the offenses

listed above, or an equivalent crime under the laws of this

Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that

offense or an equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

§ 9715. Life imprisonment for homicide.

(a) Mandatory life imprisonment.--Notwithstanding the

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