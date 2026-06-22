Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 1832

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - department, as used in section 2416 of the act of April

9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative

Code of 1929, certified by the Office of Attorney General

as a criminal justice agency as defined under 18 Pa.C.S.

§ 9102 (relating to definitions).

(iii) A railroad or street railway police department

formed with officers commissioned under 22 Pa.C.S. Ch. 33

(relating to railroad and street railway police) or any

prior statute providing for the commissioning.

(iv) An airport authority police department,

including the Harrisburg International Airport Police.

(v) A county park police force created under section

2511(b) of the former act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,

No.130), known as The County Code, or 16 Pa.C.S. §

16511(b) (relating to employees and police).

"Officer." The term shall include the following:

(i) An employee of a law enforcement agency who is

empowered to enforce the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S.

(relating to crimes and offenses) and other laws of this

Commonwealth.

(ii) A member of the Pennsylvania State Police.

(iii) A corrections officer as defined under 61

Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions).

(iv) A waterways patrolman and a deputy waterways

patrolman as the terms are defined in 30 Pa.C.S. § 102

(relating to definitions).

(v) An officer as defined under section 102

(relating to definitions).

(vi) A county sheriff, full-time deputy sheriff

employed by a county sheriff in this Commonwealth or a

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