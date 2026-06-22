Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 1832
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - department, as used in section 2416 of the act of April
9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative
Code of 1929, certified by the Office of Attorney General
as a criminal justice agency as defined under 18 Pa.C.S.
§ 9102 (relating to definitions).
(iii) A railroad or street railway police department
formed with officers commissioned under 22 Pa.C.S. Ch. 33
(relating to railroad and street railway police) or any
prior statute providing for the commissioning.
(iv) An airport authority police department,
including the Harrisburg International Airport Police.
(v) A county park police force created under section
2511(b) of the former act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,
No.130), known as The County Code, or 16 Pa.C.S. §
16511(b) (relating to employees and police).
"Officer." The term shall include the following:
(i) An employee of a law enforcement agency who is
empowered to enforce the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S.
(relating to crimes and offenses) and other laws of this
Commonwealth.
(ii) A member of the Pennsylvania State Police.
(iii) A corrections officer as defined under 61
Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions).
(iv) A waterways patrolman and a deputy waterways
patrolman as the terms are defined in 30 Pa.C.S. § 102
(relating to definitions).
(v) An officer as defined under section 102
(relating to definitions).
(vi) A county sheriff, full-time deputy sheriff
employed by a county sheriff in this Commonwealth or a
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