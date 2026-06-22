Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1833

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 308, 1800

PRINTER'S NO. 1833

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

362

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, SCHWANK AND PICOZZI,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 22, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for false statements, investigations and

penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 481(c), (d) and (f) of the act of June

13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are

amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to

read:

Section 481. False Statements; Investigations; Penalty.--* *

*

(a.1) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly

and with intent to defraud:

(1) Possesses, uses or attempts to use a scanning device to

access, read, obtain, memorize or store, temporarily or

permanently, a recipient's access device information.

(2) Possesses, uses or attempts to use a reencoder to

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