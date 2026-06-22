Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1833
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 308, 1800
PRINTER'S NO. 1833
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
362
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, SCHWANK AND PICOZZI,
FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 22, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for false statements, investigations and
penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 481(c), (d) and (f) of the act of June
13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are
amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to
read:
Section 481. False Statements; Investigations; Penalty.--* *
*
(a.1) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly
and with intent to defraud:
(1) Possesses, uses or attempts to use a scanning device to
access, read, obtain, memorize or store, temporarily or
permanently, a recipient's access device information.
(2) Possesses, uses or attempts to use a reencoder to
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