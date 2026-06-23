Resurfacing project to begin on US 40 Fraser Flats

Grand County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, United Companies, will begin a resurfacing project along US Highway 40 in Fraser Flats. Starting June 29, motorists should plan for up to 20-minute delays.

Resurfacing will take place along US 40 from Mile Point 221.5 in the community of Tabernash, near Meadows Boulevard, to MP 226 in Fraser, near County Road 5. Roadway work will include milling old asphalt, paving with new asphalt, guardrail replacement and striping. Additional guardrail replacement will take place south of Fraser in Winter Park from MP 229.6, Vasquez Road, to MP 233, Winter Park Drive.

“This project is just another example of the ongoing investment we have made and continue to make along the US 40 corridor,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “In the past few years, CDOT has either completed or is working on improvements to more than 50 miles of roadway improvements through major projects as well as smaller, maintenance projects. This includes roadway resurfacing, wildlife fencing, new guard rails and other safety measures. At the US 40 and Downhill Drive intersection, we completed a project to realign the intersection itself, making it safer for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and even included new, safer bus stops.”

Additional benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards. The higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public.

The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Travel Impacts

Daytime work hours are Monday through Thursday one half hour after sunrise and until one half hour before sunset or nighttime work hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic impacts will include:

Single lane closures and one-lane alternating traffic

20-minute delays

12-foot width restriction

Speed reduction to 35 MPH

The graphic map illustrates locations roadway resurfacing will occur starting June 29, 2026.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!