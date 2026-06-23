Walton Code Compliance Reminds Public of Turtle Nesting

Season Restrictions

Walton County – 06/23/26 – Walton County Beach Code Compliance (Code) is asking for public assistance in having a successful morning nesting survey by the South Walton Turtle Watch Group (SWTW) on July 4, 2026. This will be the fourth year that the Code office has assisted SWTW by restricting access to Grayton Beach by vehicles on this holiday during the morning nesting survey.

We will have officers on the access very early on the morning of July 4, 2026. Walton County’s Waterways and Beach Activities Ordinance prohibit driving on the beach after 10 p.m. to the completion of the morning nesting survey.

Sec. 22-57. - Permitted vehicles on the beach.

(q) During turtle nesting season driving is prohibited from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. or after the morning nesting survey has been completed (if completed earlier than 8 a.m.), with the exception of vehicles launching or recovering boats. When driving between sunset and 10:00 p.m., headlights must be on dim and used only when in motion. Headlights must have red filters over the headlights. Light wavelength with red filters should be > 560 nm.

All vehicles launching boats must be parked in designated parking areas so as to not obstruct other beach users.

Vehicles found on the beach during the listed times in the ordinance are subject to a written citation for violation of Section: 2025-22-57(q). Please note that the morning nesting survey is typically completed earlier than 8am and Code will allow access as soon as SWTW completes the survey. If anyone has any questions, please contact the Code office at (850) 622-0000.

The public should also be aware of Section 14-11 of Walton County’s Land Development Code which prohibits toy firearms, fireworks, and explosives in any park area or any other owned or leased property such as county owned beach access.

Sec. 14-11. - Toy firearms, fireworks, and explosives.

(a) No person shall bring into, or possess, or set off or otherwise cause to explode or discharge or burn, in any park area or any other county owned or leased property, any firecrackers, torpedoes, rockets, toy firearms, cannons, or other fireworks or explosives of or containing flammable material or any substance, compound, mixture, or article which in conjunction with any other substance or compound, may explode, discharge or burn, unless he first obtains a written permit from the director.

(b) Parents and/or guardians shall be held responsible and accountable for the actions of minors in regards to the prohibitions in the foregoing paragraph as provided by law.

For more information, contact Walton Couty Code Compliance at (850) 622-0000.

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