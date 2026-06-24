Take It Studio Announces Plumber Simulator for PC and Consoles

Plumber Simulator Plumber Simulator Screenshot 1 Plumber Simulator Screenshot 2

Step into the overalls of a one-man plumbing business and take on a city full of leaks, clogs, and renovation chaos.

KATOWICE, POLAND, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take It Studio today announced Plumber Simulator, a simulation game that puts players in charge of their own plumbing business, set for simultaneous release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The title draws inspiration from hands-on job simulators while bringing a fresh, humour-laced perspective to the skilled-trade genre.At its core, Plumber Simulator is about understanding what normally stays hidden behind walls and under floors. Players run every job from start to finish – arriving at a call, diagnosing the fault, tearing out old pipework, and installing a clean, fully functional system in its place. A light-hearted narrative threads through each assignment, turning even a routine toilet unclog into a story worth telling.Hands-On by DesignInteractions in the game are built around physics and immersion. Every component can be grabbed, rotated, and repositioned – not just clicked. When a pipe bursts, players physically locate the break, shut off the water, and work through the repair step by step. A close-up inspection mode lets them zoom in on individual fittings, identify worn seals, and swap out faulty parts with precision.Material Choices, Real ConsequencesCopper, steel, or plastic – the choice of pipe material is never just cosmetic. Each type demands a different toolset and a different technique: steel pipes call for sealing and tightening, copper for a blowtorch, and plastic for glue or a heat welder. Players can also opt for lower-grade components to cut costs, though that decision comes with a reduced margin for error and a higher chance of callbacks.Plan the Network, Finish the RoomInstalling a full sewer network inside a building is the game's central challenge. Players measure spaces, select the right pipe diameters, and route the system using an assortment of fittings and valves. On most jobs, that is where the work ends — but when clients want the full service, players can stay on to arrange fixtures and furnish the bathroom to taste, all within an agreed budget.Key Features• Immersive interactions – grab, rotate, drag, and position components by hand.• Close-up inspection mode for diagnosing and replacing individual parts.• Full sewer network planning and installation across multiple building types.• Three distinct pipe materials, each with unique tools and techniques.• Quality vs. cost trade-offs with real in-game consequences.• Optional bathroom renovation and decoration with a client budget.• Humorous narrative missions with memorable clients and situations.Plumber Simulator is in simultaneous development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. More information is available on the game's Steam page , the official website , and via the studio's primary social media channel

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