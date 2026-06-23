Tech Exec Maury Blackman Calls for Complete U.S. Domestic Semiconductor Ecosystem in Response to ASML Export Concerns

Building a complete semiconductor ecosystem domestically will cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take 10-15 years . . . But the cost of dependency is higher.” — Maury Blackman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maury Blackman , Founder and Chairman of Insight Integrity Group and Managing Director of Pierpoint Ventures , today published a comprehensive analysis calling for the United States to establish a complete domestic semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem in response to recent concerns over advanced semiconductor equipment exports to China.In his article " The ASML Moment: Why America Must Own Its Entire Chip Ecosystem ," Blackman argues that the U.S. cannot rely on a distributed global supply chain for the technology that powers its economy and military. The analysis addresses the recent sale of advanced lithography machines by Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML to China, despite U.S. pressure to restrict such sales."This is a national security reckoning," Blackman writes. "We cannot control what foreign companies do. We can only control what we build at home. The ASML situation is a warning: we've outsourced too much, and we've become too dependent."COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGY FOR SEMICONDUCTOR INDEPENDENCEBlackman outlines a comprehensive strategy for U.S. semiconductor independence across seven critical areas. First, chip design, where the U.S. must protect and expand American dominance in design capabilities. Second, chip manufacturing, requiring the nation to build advanced fabs capable of producing 3nm and beyond chips. Third, equipment manufacturing, which demands investment in alternatives to ASML's EUV lithography machines. Fourth, materials and chemicals, necessitating the establishment of domestic production of silicon wafers and specialty chemicals. Fifth, design tools, requiring the maintenance of American control of EDA software and design tools. Sixth, testing and packaging, which calls for bringing advanced testing facilities back to America. Seventh, workforce development, demanding the creation of a pipeline of skilled semiconductor workers.POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NATIONAL SECURITYThe analysis recommends increasing CHIPS Act funding and extending it beyond 2032 to ensure sustained investment in domestic capacity. Establishing a National Semiconductor Manufacturing Initiative would coordinate government and industry efforts toward this goal. Creating tax incentives for domestic capacity in critical areas would accelerate private sector investment. Investing in R&D at universities and national labs would maintain technological leadership. Building strategic stockpiles of critical materials would ensure supply chain resilience. Establishing export controls on advanced semiconductor equipment would prevent technology transfer to adversaries."Building a complete semiconductor ecosystem domestically will cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take 10-15 years," Blackman notes. "But the cost of dependency is higher. If China cuts off our access to rare earth elements, we can't make chips. If Taiwan is invaded, we lose access to the world's most advanced fabs."ABOUT THE AUTHORMaury Blackman is a veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and investor with more than 25 years of experience building high-growth companies at the intersection of civic technology, artificial intelligence, market intelligence, and digital trust. He is the Founder and Chairman of Insight Integrity Group, Co-Founder and CEO of The Transparency Company, CEO of Velosimo, and Managing Director of Pierpoint Ventures. Previously, he served as CEO of Premise Data and Chairman & CEO of Accela. He is the recipient of Ernst & Young's Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016.The full article is available at https://www.mauryblackman.com/article/asml-china-domestic-chip-ecosystem MEDIA CONTACTMaury BlackmanPierpoint VenturesMaury@pierpointventures.com###ABOUT INSIGHT INTEGRITY GROUPInsight Integrity Group is a technology holding company focused on restoring trust in digital markets and public information systems through innovative platforms serving governments, global enterprises, and public institutions.ABOUT PIERPOINT VENTURESPierpoint Ventures is an early-stage investment firm focused on civic technology, digital trust, and market intelligence companies that operate at the intersection of technology, policy, and markets.Pierpoint Ventures is an early-stage investment firm focused on civic technology, digital trust, and market intelligence companies that operate at the intersection of technology, policy, and markets.

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