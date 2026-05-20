MAURY BLACKMAN ARGUES MID-DECADE REDISTRICTING IS BREAKING REPRESENTATIVE DEMOCRACY IN NEW ANALYSIS

Calls for Return to Geographic Standards in Congressional Districting, Warns National Parties Are Manufacturing Outcomes Rather Than Representing Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maury Blackman , veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and founder of Insight Integrity Group, has published a new analysis arguing that the current wave of mid-decade redistricting across the United States represents one of the most serious structural threats to representative democracy in modern American history. The piece, titled "The Map Is Not the Country: Why Mid-Decade Redistricting Is Breaking Representative Democracy," is published at www.mauryblackman.com and calls for a return to geographic, community-based standards for drawing congressional districts."A congressional district should look like a place," Blackman writes. "It should follow county lines and watershed boundaries and metro-area edges to the maximum extent possible. It should be compact enough that a representative can drive across it on a weekend and meet constituents in person. When a district is one mile wide and five hundred miles long, snaking through three media markets to scoop up the right voters, it is not a community. It is a contraption. And the person elected from a contraption represents the contraption, not the citizens trapped inside it."The analysis begins with a survey of the current redistricting landscape. In the months since President Trump pressured Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional lines mid-decade, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Tennessee have followed. California voters approved Proposition 50 to redraw their own map in retaliation. Alabama, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Mississippi are queuing up. Virginia attempted a redraw and was struck down by its own Supreme Court. Blackman describes this as one of the largest coordinated mid-decade redistricting waves in modern American history, and argues that almost none of it has anything to do with the people who live inside those lines.Blackman is careful to position himself outside the usual partisan framing of the redistricting debate. He states plainly that he does not support partisan gerrymandering, and that he also does not support the practice, now partially curtailed by the Supreme Court in Louisiana v. Callais, of drawing districts whose primary purpose is to manufacture a guaranteed outcome for a racial or ethnic group. Both practices, he argues, share the same fundamental defect. They treat a congressional district as a delivery mechanism for a predetermined result rather than as a community of neighbors who happen to share a piece of geography.The analysis draws on the original design of the House of Representatives to make its case. The framers intended the House, as opposed to the Senate, to keep federal power tethered to local life. A representative was supposed to be a neighbor, someone who drank the same water, drove the same roads, sent children to the same kinds of schools, and felt the same property tax pressure as the constituents he represented. When he voted in Washington, he was voting on policy that would shape his own zip code as much as theirs. Blackman argues that this connection has been severed. Districts are now engineered in software by national party operatives optimizing for partisan advantage. Members elected from those districts answer not to a coherent local constituency but to a national donor class and a national leadership structure pushing a national agenda. The result is a Congress that argues endlessly about issues that move cable ratings and raise online dollars, while the actual conditions of life in the actual places those members supposedly represent receive almost no legislative attention.The piece invokes an unexpected historical reference to make its structural argument. Blackman draws on the political philosophy of John C. Calhoun, acknowledging his historical baggage while arguing that Calhoun identified something important about the design of constitutional republics. Calhoun's doctrine of the concurrent majority held that a republic cannot survive if a numerical national majority can simply override the considered interests of distinct communities and regions. Blackman argues that today's mid-decade redistricting fight is the inverse of that design. It is national parties imposing national priorities on local geography, redrawing the map to ensure that local interest can never check the national one.Blackman closes the analysis with a clear standard for what legitimate redistricting should look like. Districts should be drawn to maximize compactness, contiguity, and respect for existing political subdivisions. They should follow county and municipal lines wherever population allows. They should preserve communities of interest defined by economy and geography rather than by partisan voter file analysis or racial composition. They should be drawn by processes insulated from the legislators whose careers depend on the outcome. And once drawn, they should stay drawn for the full decade absent extraordinary cause."Until states adopt strict, neutral, geographic criteria for every district they draw," Blackman writes, "we will keep producing a Congress that represents party headquarters in Washington rather than communities in America. That is not what the framers built, and it is not what has made this country great. A representative should be your neighbor. The map should look like the country. Anything less is not representative democracy. It is something else wearing the costume."About Maury BlackmanMaury Blackman is a veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and investor with more than 25 years of experience building high-growth companies at the intersection of civic technology, artificial intelligence, market intelligence, and digital trust. He is the Founder and Chairman of Insight Integrity Group, a technology holding company focused on restoring trust in digital markets and public information systems. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of The Transparency Company, developing technology to restore integrity to the global online review ecosystem, and serves as CEO of Velosimo, a government technology integration platform.Previously, Blackman served as CEO of Premise Data and as Chairman and CEO of Accela, where his leadership earned him Ernst and Young's Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016. He is the Managing Director of Pierpoint Ventures , an early-stage investment firm, and an accomplished endurance athlete who has completed 11 Ironman triathlons, including the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.Blackman publishes regular commentary on technology, geopolitics, and American democracy at www.mauryblackman.com Read the Full Article:Media Contact:Maury BlackmanFounder and Chairman, Insight Integrity Grouplinkedin.com/in/mauryblackman@mauryblackman on X

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