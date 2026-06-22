Pollinator Week is June 22-28

BISMARCK – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has proclaimed June 22-28, 2026, as Pollinator Week in North Dakota. North Dakota is home to many pollinators, including more than 800,000 honey bee colonies.

“Pollinator species such as bees, birds and insects are essential partners of farmers and ranchers in producing much of our food supply. In fact, about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on pollination,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Pollinators contribute nearly $20 billion to the value of U.S. crop production.”

“Through best management practices outlined in the North Dakota Pollinator Plan, farmers, beekeepers, pesticide users and scientists work together to protect and maintain honey bee and other pollinator habitats in the state and protect agricultural activities,” Goehring continued. “The plan enhances communication and mitigates risk to honey bees, while minimizing the impact on production agriculture.”

North Dakota is the No. 1 honey-producing state in the nation and has been since 2004. In 2024, North Dakota bees produced 36.2 million pounds of honey valued at over $67.4 million.