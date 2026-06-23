Premier Alan Winde resumes Disaster Assessment Oversight as reconstruction work intensifies

Premier Winde resumes disaster assessment oversight as reconstruction work intensifies

Last week, Premier Alan Winde returned to the Garden Route district to conduct oversight visits at sites where reconstruction operations are underway.

He stated that while significant recovery work still lies ahead, encouraging progress is being made. “Through the tireless efforts of our engineering teams, contractors, and municipal partners, approximately 70% of all affected roads in the Western Cape have already been reopened in some form through emergency interventions and temporary repairs.”

On Friday, 19 June 2026, the Premier engaged with some Oudtshoorn residents and business owners at a meeting, where he provided an update on the ongoing work. “Vital routes such as the Swartberg Pass must remain closed due to scouring on the northern side of this route. But it will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. I understand that the closure of the pass is impacting local businesses and we apologise for the inconvenience. But we must put public safety first and allow road repairs teams to complete their work.”

The cost of repairs of Meiringspoort alone is currently estimated at R421 million, with a reconstruction programme expected to take about 26 months.

“Recovery from a disaster of this scale cannot be achieved overnight. It requires extensive engineering expertise, procurement processes, environmental impact approvals, and, most importantly, adequate funding,” said the Premier.

In Plettenberg Bay, Premier Winde engaged with representatives of communities who have been affected by electricity outages caused by the storms in early May. The Premier convened a meeting where Bitou Municipality Executive Mayor, Jessica Kamkam, her team, an Eskom representative, and South African Police Service officials were present.

It was resolved that communities will receive more regular updates on electricity restoration efforts from Eskom, the local municipality, and the Western Cape Government.

As of 22 June 2026, 98% of all affected communities have been reconnected. Eskom has committed to reconnecting all clients affected by the outages by 24 June 2026.

The Premier concluded, “We are committed to restoring damaged infrastructure as swiftly and safely as possible. However, given the scale of the destruction, recovery will take time. Our priority is to reopen and repair the most critical routes and infrastructure first, while ensuring that every intervention is carefully planned and executed. It is important that we not only repair and reconstruct, but that we build back stronger.”

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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