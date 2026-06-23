Roast & Ground unveils redesigned sustainable speciality coffee range

Roast & Ground's coffee has new packaging, some new names, and labels that tell you more about the quality and character of the beans inside. Roast & Ground logo

B Corp coffee company Roast & Ground relaunches its speciality coffee range with new packaging focused on transparency, sustainability and flavour education.

As premium coffee continues to grow in popularity throughout the UK, we have found that an increasing number of people want to know the story behind the coffee they’re drinking.” — Catherine Gray, co-director of Roast & Ground

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roast & Ground, a B Corp certified speciality coffee company based in Chessington, Surrey, has relaunched its own-label coffee range with redesigned packaging and updated labelling focused on transparency, sustainability and flavour education.The refreshed packaging introduces clearer origin information, flavour profiles and roast characteristics to help customers better understand the coffees they are drinking and how factors such as growing regions, varietals, processing methods and roasting techniques influence flavour.Freshly roasted in the UK, all sustainable speciality coffees in the range score 80 or above on the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) grading scale – the globally recognised benchmark that distinguishes speciality-grade coffee from commodity products.The range includes both single-origin coffees and blends, sourced from regions including Central and South America, Indonesia and Ethiopia. All coffees are certified under Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance schemes to support fair pricing for producers and responsible land management practices.The updated packaging also continues Roast & Ground’s commitment to reducing environmental impact through the use of recyclable components and minimal excess materials, in line with the company’s B Corporation certification standards for social and environmental performance.Catherine Gray, co-director of Roast & Ground, said: “As premium coffee continues to grow in popularity throughout the UK, we have found that an increasing number of people want to know the story behind the coffee they’re drinking.”She added: “Our coffees have always been something to be proud of – the rebrand was about making sure our customers knew why. Updating the packaging gave us the opportunity to shout about how growing regions, varietals, processing methods and roasting techniques affect the quality and flavour of our exceptional beans.”Although the beans inside the bags remain the same, some product names and packaging have been refreshed to better reflect their bean varietals and flavour characteristics. For example, Washed Bourbon, previously known as Borough Blend, now refers to its rich, complex flavour profile and the coffee varietal more directly. Molten Toffee’s updated packaging uses warm red waves to reflect its flowing layers of sweet and nutty flavours, while Lot 84’s new branding references the prestigious Daterra coffee farm where its beans are sourced.The relaunch comes amid growing UK demand for sustainably sourced speciality coffee. The British Coffee Association estimates that the UK drinks approximately 98 million cups of coffee per day, while Global Coffee Report recently reported that regenerative coffee orders from UK buyers nearly tripled in 2025.Roast & Ground’s relaunched coffee range is available exclusively to businesses using their commercial coffee machines, with next-day delivery on orders placed before 2pm via the company’s 24-hour online store.

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