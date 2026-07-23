Buy Metal Online Launches Summer 2026 Metalworking Competition

Materials like Corten steel are hugely popular for landscaping and garden features. The Made With Metal content isn't limited to home projects - previous winners include this clever commercial use of galvanised steel.

Tyne and Wear metal supplier invites UK craftspeople and fabricators to showcase DIY projects for a cash-equivalent prize

The creativity and skill within the UK metalworking community continues to grow year on year.” — Sara Halman Thompson

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wholesale metal supplier Buy Metal Online has launched its summer 2026 "Made With Metal" competition to showcase and reward the work of creative UK fabricators and craftspeople.The quarterly initiative invites customers across the United Kingdom to submit photographs of their completed metalworking projects. Participants who have purchased materials from the supplier can enter by emailing a photograph of their work before the deadline on Thursday 27th August 2026. The creator of the winning entry will receive a £100 Amazon gift card, with the official announcement scheduled for Friday 28th August 2026.Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne by metal industry experts with more than 30 years of collective experience, Buy Metal Online operates as a family-run sheet metal supply business. The company provides nationwide delivery on all orders, serving both domestic DIY enthusiasts and large-scale architectural fabrication companies. To support small-scale projects, the business maintains a direct no-minimum-order policy and provides custom-cut metal services to reduce scrap waste.The rise in domestic metal fabrication aligns with broader UK industrial and hobbyist trends. According to industry data from the manufacturing organisation Make UK , the engineering and fabrication sectors remain vital pillars of regional economies, particularly in the North East. Concurrently, the domestic DIY and craft market has sustained its momentum. Buy Metal Online reports that regional demand for hobbyist-friendly materials, such as brass sheets and mild steel offcuts, has increased steadily over the past two financial quarters."The creativity and skill within the UK metalworking community continues to grow year on year," said Sara Halman Thompson, Managing Director at Buy Metal Online. "This competition is designed to highlight the diverse ways our materials are used, from large-scale industrial fabrications to intricate home DIY projects."Now in its latest iteration, the "Made With Metal" competition has previously featured a diverse array of submissions. Past entries have ranged from bespoke architectural garden gates and structural steel frameworks to handmade interior light fixtures, copper sculptures, and custom vehicle modifications. By offering a platform for both commercial fabricators and weekend hobbyists, the initiative aims to grow and support a collaborative community among trade professionals and creative artisans across the country."Our team is constantly impressed by the high standard of work submitted during these competitions", Sara Halman Thompson added. "Whether it’s a professional welder completing a structural installation or a hobbyist crafting a decorative copper bowl for their home, every project demonstrates the versatility of metal as a medium. We look forward to reviewing this summer's entries and sharing their achievements with the wider fabrication community."Submissions for the summer 2026 "Made With Metal" competition are officially open. To enter, participants must email a clear photograph of their completed project, ensuring that the metal used was sourced from Buy Metal Online, before the final deadline on Thursday 27th August 2026. The winning entry, selected by a panel of judges, will be announced on Friday 28th August 2026 via the company's website and digital channels.

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