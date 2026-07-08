Halman Thompson Metalwork Features in RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Garden

Halman Thompson's handmade copper garden containers before the weathering process Halman Thompson's handmade copper garden containers during the weathering process Halman Thompson's handmade copper garden containers during the weathering process

Bespoke hand-aged metalwork by UK artisan business Halman Thompson featured in the Gold Medal-winning Container Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026.

We couldn’t be more proud to see the garden design receive a gold medal at such a prestigious show.” — Josh Thompson, owner of Halman Thompson Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halman Thompson’s bespoke hand-aged copper metalwork featured at the centre of the Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden, which won a Gold Medal in the Container Gardens category at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026.The UK artisan metal creator produced the garden’s weathered metal containers, which formed part of the planting and water-management scheme designed by John Howlett. Built by Acacia Gardens and sponsored by Flood Re, the garden was exhibited at stand 810 during the show in London, where it explored how compact urban outdoor spaces can support both planting and practical rainwater management.Inspired by traditional Persian garden design, the exhibit used a small footprint to create a calm planted space with layered greenery, seating and a series of remodelled containers. According to the Royal Horticultural Society, the garden combined permeable surfaces, integrated water storage and resilient planting to help manage excess rainwater in domestic settings.The striking copper containers were individually hand-aged by Halman Thompson featuring their unique Northumberland finish in matt – a meticulous process that created a mottled blue-green verdigris and a distinctive weathered appearance throughout the garden’s design.John Thompson, owner of Halman Thompson Ltd said: “We’re thrilled to have contributed bespoke hand-aged metalwork to the Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden at RHS Chelsea. We couldn’t be more proud to see the garden design receive a gold medal at such a prestigious show. It was a privilege to be part of a project with such a distinctive design language and an important message about practical flood resilience in small urban spaces.”The RHS listing states that the garden was designed for a single person or couple with an environmental conscience, with hexagonal planters used to maximise space and allow varied heights and layouts. The sponsor, Flood Re, said the garden was part of its wider work to raise awareness of domestic flood risk and promote practical measures that can help reduce the impact of surface water.The project also reflects growing interest in garden design that combines visual detail with practical resilience. For Halman Thompson, the Chelsea installation provides a recent example of its bespoke aged copper finishes being used in a high-profile setting.Halman Thompson works with metal finishes for residential, garden, hospitality and commercial interiors, including splashbacks, table and bar tops, wall art, garden screens, cladding and other bespoke projects. Further information about Halman Thompson’s bespoke metalwork is available through the company’s website.###NOTES TO EDITORS:Halman Thompson is an independent, family-run UK business specialising in bespoke metal creations, including copper, brass, zinc and steel finishes for home, garden and commercial projects.The Flood Re: Contain the Rain Garden was listed by the Royal Horticultural Society as a Gold Medal winner in the Container Gardens category at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026.Find more photographs and information about the award-winning garden display on the Royal Horticultural Society website: https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show/gardens/2026/flood-re

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