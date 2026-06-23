Boardmix Online Whiteboard Launches 100+ AI Agents for Automated Visual Workflows

Boardmix Introduces 100+ AI Agents to Automate Whiteboarding, Diagramming, and Visual Collaboration

Boardmix introduces over 100 AI agents that help teams generate diagrams, mind maps, flowcharts, project plans, and other visual assets.

HONGKONG, NOT APPLICABLE, HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boardmix , an fast-growing AI-powered online whiteboard for visual collaboration, announced the launch of more than 100 AI Agents that automate core workflow tasks directly on the digital canvas. The enhancement expands Boardmix’s position as a comprehensive online whiteboard platform where teams can brainstorm, plan, and analyze information with built-in multimodal AI.With the new AI Agents, users can now delegate a wide range of visual and analytical tasks to specialized agents that summarize content, generate diagrams, create tables, extract insights, and convert visuals into structured formats. All generated output can be instantly added back to the whiteboard, maintaining a seamless visual workflow.This launch represents Boardmix’s most comprehensive AI upgrade to date, aimed at helping teams reduce manual work and achieve faster alignment across brainstorming, planning, and project execution.1. Automating Visual Workflows with 100+ Task-Specific AI AgentsBoardmix’s new AI Agents are designed to handle tasks that previously required switching between multiple tools. By selecting any element on the canvas—an image, document, chart, or PDF—users can prompt the agents to analyze, summarize, or transform the content.The AI Agents can:- Interpret images and produce contextual summaries or visual insights- Convert handwritten notes or sketches into clean diagrams- Extract data from PDFs and reorganize it into tables or structured reports- Generate visual frameworks such as flowcharts, mind maps, and timelines- Identify relationships between board elements and produce cohesive visual output- Rewrite, reorganize, or translate content directly on the canvasThese capabilities build upon Boardmix’s existing suite of AI tools, including AI-generated flowcharts, mind maps, and presentations, further strengthening its position as an all-in-one online whiteboard for visual thinking.2. Deep Multimodal Understanding Built Into the CanvasA core advancement in this update is Boardmix’s deep multimodal understanding. The platform’s AI Agents can process text, visuals, and structural data simultaneously, providing context-aware results tailored to a team’s workflow.For example, when a user uploads a product roadmap document alongside screenshots or research notes, an AI Agent can analyze all materials, extract key information, and generate a presentation-ready summary or a visual project plan. When working with a complex image, the system can identify objects, patterns, or layout relationships and convert those insights into actionable diagrams.This integrated approach allows teams to work within a unified environment rather than switching between analytics tools, design apps, and document editors.3. Designed for Teams Requiring Speed, Clarity, and CollaborationBoardmix developed the AI Agents suite to support modern teams that rely on fast, asynchronous collaboration. As distributed and hybrid work models continue to expand, organizations are seeking ways to reduce workflow friction and eliminate repetitive manual tasks.The new features offer:- Faster alignment: Teams can instantly turn raw content into structured visuals- Reduced tool switching: AI handles text, diagrams, images, and files in one interface- Real-time collaboration: Multiple users can trigger and apply agents simultaneously- Improved clarity: AI-generated visual reports help teams interpret data quicklyBoardmix’s real-time collaboration tools, fast-loading canvas performance, and integrated communication features continue to support cross-functional teamwork across product design, engineering, marketing, consulting, and education.4. Expanding Beyond Traditional Online Whiteboard CapabilitiesWhile online whiteboards have traditionally focused on freeform sketching or static diagrams, Boardmix is shifting the category toward dynamic, AI-supported knowledge work.The platform already provides an extensive diagram library, including flowcharts, mind maps, architecture diagrams, Gantt charts, tree diagrams, swimlane diagrams, and UML diagrams, along with cloud storage, cross-device access, and templates for business frameworks.The addition of 100+ AI Agents allows teams to perform more advanced tasks such as:- Creating research summaries based on uploaded files- Transforming text instructions into full project workflows- Analyzing meeting screenshots and generating action-point lists- Drafting strategy documents or personas from raw brainstorming notes- Automatically beautifying or restructuring existing diagramsThis upgrade enables Boardmix to support a broader range of work, from strategy planning and product discovery to teaching, workshops, and technical documentation.5. Seamless Integration With Productivity EcosystemsBoardmix’s compatibility with popular meeting and collaboration platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Google Meet, allows users to integrate AI-driven tasks into live sessions or asynchronous reviews. Teams can upload content directly during a meeting, trigger an AI Agent to analyze materials, and share results with participants in real time.The platform also supports multiple import formats and allows users to export diagrams and documents in various file types, making it easier to incorporate AI outputs into downstream processes or external stakeholder communications.6. AvailabilityThe new AI Agents are available globally for Boardmix users starting today. Teams can access the agents directly within the online whiteboard interface, with a range of free and premium usage options depending on workspace needs.Boardmix will continue to roll out additional agents and enhancements in the coming months, including domain-specific AI capabilities for design teams, educators, consultants, and enterprise workflows.About BoardmixBoardmix is a collaborative online whiteboard platform designed for teams that need to think visually, plan efficiently, and align quickly. The platform enables organizations to brainstorm ideas, map workflows, visualize projects, and collaborate in real time through an infinite canvas. With powerful AI Agents, extensive diagram libraries, real-time editing, and seamless integration with leading productivity tools, Boardmix supports product teams, educators, consultants, and enterprises around the world.About BOYUNBOYUN is a technology company focused on core graphics rendering technologies and committed to pioneering high-performance rendering engines. Its product portfolio now includes the online collaborative UI/UX design tool Pixso, the online whiteboard platform Boardmix, and the AI-powered presentation platform Presenti AI.

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