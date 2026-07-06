FLEETA Launches Major Web Viewer Update with 10 New Features Designed for B2B Fleet Operations

FLEETA Daily Dashboard - Hourly Event Trend FLEETA Region-based Geofences FLEETA Safety Events Menu FLEETA Trip History Menu FLEETA Audit Log screenshot

The no-contract video fleet tracking platform rolls out significant UX overhaul, adding a real-time Dashboard, Audit Log, Multi-Channel Sync Playback, and more

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLEETA, the cloud-based video fleet tracking and intelligence platform built on BlackVue dash cam hardware, today announced a comprehensive update to its Web Viewer, introducing 10 significant improvements focused on operational clarity, administrative control, and ease of use for B2B fleet managers.The update reflects FLEETA's ongoing commitment to providing enterprise-grade fleet visibility without the long-term contracts or complex hardware requirements that have long been the standard in the telematics industry.What's NewRedesigned Navigation & InterfaceThe Web Viewer's menu structure has been fully restructured to group related features under a clear parent/child hierarchy, replacing a flat feature list with structured, intuitive navigation. The updated sidebar now lands users directly on Fleet View, with collapsible sections for Tracking, Management, and more. A matching compact device list has also been rolled out across the mobile app, maximizing the number of cameras visible on screen while maintaining UI consistency with the Web Viewer.Daily Event DashboardA new real-time Daily Dashboard gives administrators an immediate snapshot of fleet operations, including online and offline vehicle counts, total distance and driving time, hourly event trends, and a live feed of the top 10 vehicles requiring attention.Audit LogOwners and administrators can now review a complete log of user login and logout activity, device configuration changes, and video playback history, with granular permission controls to determine which admin accounts have access.Multi-Channel Sync PlaybackFleet managers can now play all camera channels from a vehicle simultaneously with a single click, providing full situational context around any event. Sync Playback is supported from both Cloud Storage and SD card sources.Improved Multi Live View AlertsEvent alerts in Multi Live View now display a clearly visible red gradient effect and blinking animation on the affected feed, replacing the previous subtle red border that was easy to miss when monitoring many channels at once.Simplified GeofencingA new segmentation guide allows administrators to define geofences by selecting Country, State, and County regions directly on the map, eliminating the need to manually plot polygon points.GPS Location History ExportGPS data can now be exported per camera in GPX, CSV, or KML format, selectable by date range and file grouping method, directly from the Vehicles management panel. GPX and KML are suited for visualizing routes in mapping tools like Google Earth—useful for verifying paths or sharing visual records with insurance adjusters or customers—while CSV provides raw, row-by-row data ready for mileage reporting, billing, or custom analysis in a spreadsheet.Safety Event File SearchA new Safety Events section allows administrators to search, filter, and review all cloud-uploaded event files by vehicle, date, and event type from a single, centralized view.About FLEETAFLEETA is a cloud-based fleet intelligence platform developed by Pittasoft, the company behind BlackVue dash cams. Designed for ELD-exempt local fleets, FLEETA offers real-time GPS tracking, live multi-camera monitoring, AI-powered safety reporting, and remote fleet management—all on a month-to-month subscription with no long-term contracts. Compatible exclusively with BlackVue cloud-enabled dash cams, FLEETA is currently available globally.For more information, visit fleeta.io.

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