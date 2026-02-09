BlackVue SAFY9 2CH Earns Amazon’s Choice, Featuring AI-Enhanced Night Vision and 4K + 1080P dual Recording

SAFY9 earns Amazon's Choice SAFY9 4K Dash cam

BlackVue’s SAFY9 2CH receives Amazon’s Choice, featuring true 4K + 1080P dual recording, AI-enhanced night vision, and trusted performance for everyday drivers.

Earning Amazon’s Choice reflects customer trust. With AI-enhanced night vision and true 4K + 1080P dual recording, SAFY9 2CH delivers clear, reliable protection for everyday driving.” — A BlackVue spokesperson

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue’s premium front and rear dash cam , SAFY9 2CH, has earned the Amazon’s Choice badge, demonstrating strong product competitiveness and customer trust. Amazon’s Choice is awarded based on customer ratings, sales performance, and price competitiveness, making SAFY9 a top recommendation for drivers. To celebrate this achievement, BlackVue is offering a limited-time special discount on SAFY9 2CH, giving customers an opportunity to experience premium 4K protection at a more accessible price.SAFY9 supports true 4K UHD (2160p) front recording and Full HD (1080p) rear recording, capturing license plates, road signs, and surrounding vehicles with exceptional clarity. Powered by the STARVIS IMX415 sensor and HDR technology, it delivers reliable image quality in both daylight and low-light conditions. Its AI-powered night image tuning further enhances dark scenes, improving brightness and natural color reproduction.The dash cam features a premium F1.79 aperture, 8-layer glass lens, and a 139-degree wide field of view, providing broader road coverage and bright, clear footage even in low-light environments. HDR balancing reduces glare and enhances detail for dependable evidence capture.SAFY9 also offers 24/7 Parking Guard, using motion detection, impact sensing, and time-lapse recording to monitor the vehicle while parked. It's built-in G-sensor automatically records and saves footage during collisions. (Hardwire kit required for continuous parking mode.)For durability and safety, the device uses a supercapacitor instead of a lithium battery, ensuring stable operation in extreme temperatures ranging from –20°C to 65°C and providing a longer lifespan.To maximize storage efficiency, SAFY9 utilizes H.265 (HEVC) video compression, reducing file sizes by up to 30–50% compared to H.264 while preserving high-quality 4K footage, allowing more driving and parking recordings to be stored.User convenience is enhanced with a 3-inch LCD screen for quick setup and instant video review, along with one-tap switching between front and rear views. Built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connects to the SAFY app, enabling live viewing, fast video downloads, GPS route tracking, and wireless firmware updates — all with no subscription fees. The built-in GPS module records time, speed, and location in real time, providing accurate trip logs and reliable evidence for insurance claims and incident verification.

SAFY9 4K Dashcam Footage

