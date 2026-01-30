SAFY Drives Everyday Road Safety with Advanced 4K HDR Dash Cam Technology

SAFY9 4K Dash cam SAFY9 4K HDR Recording

SAFY delivers crystal-clear 4K dual recording, AI-powered night vision, and smart connectivity—making advanced vehicle safety accessible to all drivers.

SAFY9 represents our commitment to making premium safety technology truly accessible. With 4K HDR clarity, AI Night Vision, and effortless setup, we've created a dash cam that protects every driver.” — Product Planning Manager, SAFY

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFY, the innovative vehicle safety brand from the makers of BlackVue, is proud to introduce its latest line of intuitive and powerful road safety solutions. Combining world-class imaging technology with user-centric operation, SAFY redefines the modern dash cam experience, offering drivers worldwide unparalleled peace of mind.Delivering Unmatched Visual Clarity — Day and Night:The SAFY 4K dash cam delivers crystal-clear 4K + 1080P dual recording, capturing every detail with a dash cam front and rear setup. Featuring the industry-leading Sony STARVIS sensor and HDR imaging, it ensures sharp footage across varied lighting conditions. Its AI-powered Night Vision uses intelligent image enhancement to provide vivid, full-color recordings, helping drivers identify pedestrians and license plates even in near-total darkness.Reliable Protection for Real-World Driving:Equipped with a premium optical system featuring a wide f/1.79 aperture and a 139° field of view, SAFY dashcams record bright, detailed footage throughout the day. Key safety features include:𑇐24-Hour Parking Guard: Monitors surroundings via motion and impact detection, including time-lapse recording for continuous security.𑇐Extreme Temperature Resilience: Built with a supercapacitor-based power system, ensuring stable performance in harsh heat or cold without the risks of conventional batteries.𑇐Efficient Storage: H.265 compression reduces storage consumption by 30–50% compared to H.264, allowing for longer recording cycles on the same memory card.Smart Connectivity and Intuitive Control:Integrated Wi-Fi and GPS allow drivers to sync with the SAFY mobile app for live viewing, instant playback, and seamless video downloads. Remote access to settings and Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates ensure the vehicle safety camera stays optimized without the need for a PC. Real-time GPS logging provides precise time, speed, and location data—essential evidence for insurance claims or dispute resolutions.Brand Philosophy: Powerful Safety, Made SimpleSAFY's mission is to make advanced vehicle safety technology accessible and effortless for every driver. Built on three core principles—superior imaging clarity, long-term reliability, and intuitive ease of use—SAFY ensures that drivers can capture critical evidence and drive with complete confidence.About SAFY:SAFY is a vehicle safety brand by BlackVue, backed by 18+ years of dash cam expertise. Committed to "For Your Safe Driving," SAFY combines cutting-edge technologies like 4K recording, Sony STARVIS sensors, and AI-Powered Night Vision with a user-friendly design—advanced protection that's accessible to every driver, every journey.

SAFY9 4K Dashcam Footage

