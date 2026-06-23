Accessibility in Video Games Level 2 Access On Webinar, June 30

Register for the June Access On Webinar [nfb.org]

Since our last presentation on accessible gaming, significant advancements have been made in games, consoles, software, and accessibility resources. Accessibility in Video Games Level 2 will explore the latest accessibility tools available in modern video games and gaming consoles. The National Federation of the Blind, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Disabilities, will provide:

An overview of the current state of accessibility in gaming

Accessibility features in mainstream and specialized games that support equitable gameplay

Examples of mainstream and specialized games designed for blind and low-vision players

Register for the June Access On Webinar [nfb.org] today!

The National Federation of the Blind is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind people. Our Center of Excellence in Nonvisual Accessibility provides resources and events with access technology experts through our partnership with the Maryland Department of Disabilities. Learn more about the Center of Excellence in Nonvisual Accessibility [nfb.org].