Dentist in Langley Say Early Wisdom Tooth Evaluation May Help Prevent Future Problems

A new release from Langley 200th Street Dental explains when wisdom teeth become a concern and when extraction is recommended.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While wisdom teeth do not always need to be removed, dentists say certain symptoms and oral health concerns may indicate when extraction is necessary. According to Langley 200th Street Dentist , recognizing these warning signs early can help patients avoid complications affecting nearby teeth and gums.Wisdom teeth, or third molars, are the last adult teeth to develop and generally emerge between the ages of 15 and 25. Although some erupt normally, dental emergencies may arise from impacted or partially erupted teeth, creating conditions that can increase the risk of pain, infection, tooth decay, and damage to surrounding teeth.Impacted wisdom teeth are among the most common reasons for extraction. A lack of space in the jaw can prevent these teeth from erupting properly, causing them to remain trapped beneath the gums or grow at an angle. Partially erupted wisdom teeth can also create hard-to-clean areas where bacteria and food debris accumulate, increasing the risk of gum infections and cavities.Common symptoms that may warrant an evaluation for wisdom teeth removal include persistent pain in the back of the mouth, swollen or tender gums, recurring infections, jaw discomfort, bad breath, and shifting or crowding of nearby teeth.Dentists commonly assess wisdom teeth between the ages of 15 and 22. When removal is recommended, treatment during the late teenage years or early twenties may allow for an easier procedure and recovery because the roots have not fully developed and the surrounding bone is less dense.However, not all wisdom teeth require extraction. If they are healthy, properly aligned, and can be cleaned effectively, they may be left in place and monitored through regular dental examinations.Early evaluation and regular dental examinations can help identify potential problems before they progress. Individuals seeking additional information about wisdom tooth concerns or treatment options can contact Langley 200th Street Dentist for an assessment.

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